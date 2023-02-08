Coronation Street's Adam and Sarah are looking confrontational, with a baby bottle and dummy next to them
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sarah drops a baby bombshell on Adam

Sarah doesn't want to try for a baby

By Tamzin Meyer

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday February 8, 2023), Sarah drops a baby bombshell on Adam.

She dashes Adam’s hopes of trying for a baby.

Sarah and Adam talk on Coronation Street
Adam’s devastated (Credit: ITV)

Sarah’s rushed off her feet as she tells Adam that she’ll be working late again so that she can try to gain a big contract.

Adam tells her that they need to put time aside to chat about trying for a baby.

Sarah crushes Adam’s baby dreams and tells him that it’s the wrong time to be having a baby at the moment.

Adam’s devastated as Sarah heads to the factory to work on the new samples for her and Michael’s business.

Will this put a strain on Adam and Sarah’s relationship?

Damon tries to get away from the police (Credit: ITV)

Damon attempts to make a getaway from the police

Craig reveals to Leanne that they’ve arrested two suspects for the gun robbery.

Leanne then tells Nick to get rid of the drugs.

Nick tries to take back control by telling Damon to come and pick up the drugs.

If he doesn’t, he’ll flush them down the toilet.

Damon has little choice but to collect the drugs and shove them in his car boot.

With this, Damon gets into the driver’s seat just as he hears police sirens going off.

Can he escape before the police arrive?

Will Damon get caught in possession of drugs?

Mitch the taxi driver talks to a worried looking Eileen and Todd in his car on Corrie
Mitch reveals that he was having an affair with Laurence (Credit: ITV)

Eileen and Todd learn of Laurence’s affair

After finding out that Laurence lied about knowing Mitch the taxi driver, Eileen and Todd track Mitch down to find out more.

Mitch tells them that he was having an affair with Laurence at the same time that his wife, Lindsey, fell off the mountain.

He reckons that Laurence might have pushed Lindsey to her death.

Eileen and Todd are left shocked by the revelation.

Afterwards, the pair tell Sean what they’ve found out.

Later on, Laurence tells Sean that their break away will be in the mountains, worrying Sean.

Will Sean go along with the plan to go on a break away or confront Laurence?

Coronation Street Feb 9 Asha is concerned about Nina
Asha tells Dev to be proud of Bernie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Asha gives Dev a talking to

Dev’s been feeling jealous of Bernie’s golfing ability.

After he asked her to step in as his golfing partner, Dev was struck with a case of the green-eyed monster.

Bernie beat him at his favourite hobby.

Now, Asha tells Dev that he should be proud of his partner instead of feeling jealous.

Will Dev listen to his daughter’s advice?

Nina fears that Roy is becoming obsessive (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina worries about Roy

Roy’s finally decided to give the mobile phone a go, pleasing Nina.

However, after becoming glued to his phone instead of minding the cafe, Carla told Nina that Roy could be becoming obsessed with his phone.

Tonight, Nina watches on as Roy continues to scroll on his phone.

She worries that it’s becoming an obsession.

Is she right to worry?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Sarah Tells Adam They're Not Trying For a Baby Anymore | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

