Coronation Street spoilers: New love for Ryan after Daisy fallout?

Is romance in the air?

By Tamzin Meyer
In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Ryan returns to work and tries to return back to a bit of normality.

Ryan gets back to work and starts talking business with a supplier called Rose.

But, could Rose be a new love match for Ryan after his fallout with Daisy in Coronation Street spoilers?

Ryan takes the brave step of returning to the Bistro (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ryan returns to work

Next week, Ryan confesses to Carla that he feels pressured to return back to work but doesn’t think he can face seeing everyone again.

However, as Daisy tries to talk to him, Ryan pretends that he’s already back at work and doesn’t want to talk to her again.

Heading to the Bistro, Ryan speaks with Leanne and asks if he can come back to work.

As Ryan takes the brave step of setting foot in the Bistro again, a customer complains about his scars.

Leanne defends Ryan and sings his praises but Ryan overhears the conversation and rushes out of the restaurant, upset. But, can he stay strong in front of the customers?

Will Ryan take a liking to Rose? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: New love for Ryan?

Realising that working front of house is too much for Ryan, Leanne allows him to work in the back until he feels able to face the customers again.

She suggests that he sort out a new wine contract, with Ryan soon flirting with the supplier, Rose, on the phone to try to get a good wine deal.

Rose then confesses that she’s snooped at his socials and wonders if he’s still single.

With Ryan confused on how to react, Leanne praises him for the deal and announces that Rose will be coming in to the Bistro. But, is a new love match in the works for Ryan? Is he ready to move on after his kisses with Daisy?

Corrie - Ryan Gets Upset When He Walks Into Daisy and Jenny Celebrate With Champagne (23/6/23)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

