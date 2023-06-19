Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daisy and Ryan kiss – but will Carla catch them at it?

In tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (Monday, June 19), Daisy and Ryan give into temptation and kiss again.

However, as they realise how much they miss each other and kiss, Carla turns up at Ryan’s flat.

But, will Carla catch them at it and report back to Daniel in Coronation Street spoilers?

Carla turns up unexpectedly (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy and Ryan kiss again

Tonight, Carla explains that Ryan is in a low place and is really struggling, making Daniel visit him.

Daniel questions Ryan on why he’s shutting Daisy out. Coming up with an excuse, Ryan pretends that he’s just been isolating himself from everyone since the catfishing.

Later on, Daniel prompts Daisy to visit Ryan. Feeling guilty, Daisy hides her emotions and heads over to the flat.

Here, Ryan explains that he’s missed Daisy, with the pair soon kissing each other again. However, as Carla turns up unexpectedly, will she catch them together?

Amy gets some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Amy’s deflated

With Aaron admitting to the rape and leaving the Street, Amy tells Summer that she’s going to focus on uni and create a new start for herself.

However, her tutor soon crushes her dreams by revealing that she’s got to redo the year again.

Confiding in Summer, Amy contemplates dropping out. However, Summer tries to put a positive spin on the situation by telling her that they would be starting uni together if Amy redid the year. But, will she agree to stay at uni?

Brian wants Isabella gone (Credit: ITV)

Brian can’t get rid of Isabella

As Isabella offends more locals at Roy’s, Brian can’t wait for her to leave Weatherfield.

Thinking that Isabella’s leaving for Italy tomorrow, he’s frustrated when Isabella’s builder reveals that she can’t move back home for another two weeks.

Trying to get her to leave him alone, Brian suggests that Isabella goes on a trip around the North, offering to draw up an itinerary for her. But, will he get his way?

Stephen’s plan backfires (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s in a sticky situation

Tonight, Stephen transfers £480 from Underworld into a private account to pay for the next instalment of Elaine’s life insurance.

However, he’s soon left in a sticky situation when Carla reveals to him that Owen wants to see the factory accounts.

But, as Stephen’s anxiety rises, will he be able to cover his tracks from Carla and Owen?

Tensions are high (Credit: ITV)

Damon interrupts Adam’s celebrations

Sarah, Adam and Harry head to Speed Dahl for a late Father’s Day meal. However, tensions are high when Damon turns up. Will he ruin their celebrations?

