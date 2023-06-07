Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sarah caught as she snogs Damon again

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday June 7, 2023), Sarah’s caught out as she snogs Damon again.

As Sarah and Damon share a bottle of wine they soon kiss, but someone sees them kissing each other.

Will Adam find out about Sarah and Damon’s affair in Coronation Street spoilers?

Harry sees them kissing (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah caught snogging Damon

Tonight, Damon heads round to Sarah’s flat and shares a bottle of wine with her whilst Adam is out.

Sarah then tells Damon that she loves Adam but can’t stop gravitating towards Damon.

Damon’s delighted and goes in to kiss Sarah but pulls away when the door opens to reveal Gail explaining that Harry’s not feeling well.

With Damon heading off, Sarah gives him a goodbye kiss just as Harry enters the room and catches them together. Will Harry tell Adam what he’s seen?

Max tries to make things right (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Max writes an apology to Alya

Max is feeling shameful when he’s fitted with an electronic ankle tag. Knowing that he has to face Alya, Max writes a letter of apology and gets a delivery driver to hand it to her.

As Alya and Yasmeen sit down to read Max’s letter Alya’s furious. She sets off filled with fury, but what will she do as she sees red?

Will Aggie’s plan work? (Credit: ITV)

Aggie asks Sally for help

In a bid to impress her old neighbours Yvette and Patrick, Ed tells Dee-Dee that Aggie doesn’t want them to judge their home.

Tim comes up with an idea that Aggie could pass his and Sally’s home off as her own for the night. But, will Sally go along with the plan?

Will Ryan rumble Daisy? (Credit: ITV)

Carla encourages Ryan to find his catfish

Carla tells Ryan to find out who his catfish is and report them to the police. Daisy tries to hide her guilt as she’s informed the truth about Crystal. But, will Ryan find the truth out about Daisy?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

