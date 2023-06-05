Coronation Street: As Ryan finds out cat-fishing truth will Daisy expose herself?

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday June 5, 2023), Ryan found out the truth about being catfished.

He’d worked it out after “Crystal’s” messages and social media posts didn’t align with each other.

Now, after Ryan discovered the truth, will Daisy expose herself as the one behind the messages in Coronation Street?

Ryan was devastated (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ryan realised he was being catfished

Tonight, tensions were obvious between Daisy and Ryan after their kiss the other day.

Daniel questioned Daisy as to why things were awkward between them but she made out that she was just feeling guilty about catfishing him.

In court, Daisy and Ryan were both relieved when Justin got given a guilty verdict. Daisy decided to visit Ryan back at his flat afterwards.

She explained that she just wanted to hang out with him but Ryan reminded her that she was engaged to Daniel. The kiss shouldn’t have happened.

Ryan then told Daisy that they should stay away from each other and could no longer be friends.

Later on, Ryan was with Carla as he found out that Crystal had been in an accident and was in a coma. He had found this out by looking at a post from her agent on social media.

However, he then received a text message from “Crystal,” making him realised that he was being catfished.

Will Daisy expose herself? (Credit: ITV)

Will Ryan work out that Daisy’s behind the catfishing?

Now that Ryan knows the truth about fake Crystal, he’s bound to be heart-broken. However, he’s yet to work out that Daisy is the one to blame.

Will he put two and two together and find out the truth? Will Daisy expose herself as the true culprit? Or, will Ryan continue to be oblivious to the identity of the person doing the catfishing?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

