Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tensions rise as Justin’s verdict comes in and Daniel gets suspicious

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday June 5), tensions rise for Daisy and Ryan as Justin’s verdict comes in.

Trying to hide her guilt after kissing Ryan, Daisy tries to hide her discomfort as Justin’s fate is revealed.

But, will Justin get the punishment he deserves in Coronation Street spoilers?

Daisy tries to hide her guilt over the kiss (Credit: ITV)

Tensions rise for Daisy and Ryan

Last week, Daisy’s emotions were at a high as she kissed Ryan before lying to Daniel about meeting him.

Tonight, leaving for court, Daniel picks up on an awkward vibe between Daisy and Ryan.

Daisy then receives a text from Ryan as “Crystal”, explaining that he went to meet up with Daisy but regrets it.

In court, Daisy worries as the jury decides Justin’s fate. Whilst the jury is gone, Daniel questions Daisy on the obvious tension between her and Ryan.

Daisy makes out that she just feels guilty about catfishing him. But, will Daniel buy her lies? And, as Justin’s verdict comes in will things go in Daisy and Ryan’s favour?

Max doesn’t want to go home (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Max fears returning home

Yasmeen’s horrified when Lily explains that Max might be released today. She fears for Alya’s safety.

Finding out about his early release, Max shuts himself in his cell, with David trying to plead with him outside of the door.

Max confesses to David that he can’t face returning to Weatherfield as he knows he did some awful things to people there. But, can David convince him to come home and face the music?

Adam supports Damon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Adam backs Damon

Adam, Nick and Damon hold a meeting with the council in the Bistro to talk about the late license.

Supporting Damon, Adam tells the council that Damon has changed for the better and is committed to making his plans a success.

Damon then invites Adam to watch a County game with him, creating worry for Sarah. But, will Adam rumble the truth about Damon and Sarah?

Evelyn’s jealous of Yasmeen and Roy’s friendship (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn’s jealous of Yasmeen

Last week, Evelyn read Roy’s letter and found out how much he appreciated their friendship. She went to the hospital with the aim of confessing her own feelings to him. However, Yasmeen was sitting next to Roy, stopping her from doing so.

Tonight, Evelyn’s jealous as she sees that Yasmeen has visited Roy again, with Roy admitting that Yasmeen retrieving Hayley’s coat has sparked a new friendship for them both.

As Roy asks Evelyn to look after Freddie, Evelyn makes out that this would put her out of her way. But, will she get a chance to tell Roy how she feels?

Aggie’s not impressed by the reunion (Credit: ITV)

Aggie and Ed get a surprise reunion

Out for a meal at Chariot Square Hotel, Aggie and Ed get a shock when they see their old neighbours, Patrick and Yvette.

Yvette invites them to join them, but Aggie struggles to hide her irritation. Did Aggie get on with her old neighbours?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

