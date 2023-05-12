Composite image of Ryan and Daisy on Coronation Street, he looks annoyed; inset, she is worried (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Ryan dies after Daisy’s catfishing goes horribly wrong?

Has Daisy's deceit killed Ryan?

By Joel Harley

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight can reveal that Ryan falls seriously ill as Daisy’s latest catfishing move backfires. Slipping into unconsciousness while alone in the flat, Ryan finds himself in grave danger.

This comes as Daisy continues to text him as ‘Crystal,’ the woman Ryan sees as a chance at a new life in Ibiza. But when Daniel gives Max Daisy’s back-up phone at the STC, it appears as though Ryan might be in serious trouble. Will Ryan die?

Elsewhere, Fiz prepares for a trip to Norwich, and Aaron moves on from Summer and Amy to his ex, Mia. But will Mia heed Amy’s warning about Aaron?

And, with wedding planning gathering pace, Gemma makes some important decisions. Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Ryan passed out on the sofa in Coronation Street
All alone and horrendously ill, Ryan slips into unconsciousness… will he survive? (Credit: ITV)

Sick Ryan passes out alone

As he continues to feel unwell, Ryan rushes to the bathroom where he throws up. Elsewhere, Daisy shares her concerns about Ryan with Jenny, who tells her not to be too hard on herself.

She tells Daisy that Crystal might cheer Ryan up. At the mention of her alter ego, Daisy roots about in her bag. She realises that she’s left her spare phone at home, and hurries off.

Meanwhile, still feeling violently ill, Ryan calls Crystal and leaves a message on her phone. Alone in the flat, he passes out. Will he survive?

Max and Gav talk on Coronation Street
Hearing Ryan’s message to ‘Crystal,’ Max realises that he is in danger (Credit: ITV)

Daniel drops Daisy in it

Finding Daisy’s spare phone, Daniel records a message for Max. He tells him that if there’s anything bothering him, he can record his thoughts on the phone. As the boys file out of class, Daniel gives Max the phone.

When Daniel tells her that he gave her spare phone to Max, Daisy demands that he get it back as soon as possible. Back in the STC, Max watches Daniel’s video. Gav demands to know where he got the phone from.

Max explains to Gav that Daniel gave him the phone so he could record a journal. Gav plays Ryan’s voice message. Max listens with concern, knowing that Ryan is in grave danger. Will Max risk everything to save Ryan? Can anyone get to Ryan in time?

Fiz hugs the kids while Tyrone watches on Coronation Street
Fiz bids her family a temporary goodbye (Credit: ITV)

Farewell, Fiz

Fiz packs her case to leave for Norwich. At the factory, Izzy and Kirk are supportive as Evelyn and the girls wave Fiz goodbye.

She leaves with Tyrone for the station – but when will she return?

Aaron, Abi and Eric talk on Coronation Street
When Eric suggests that he and Aaron go travelling together, Abi is secretly thrilled (Credit: ITV)

Aaron makes moves on his ex

Shaken Amy tells Summer about the girl she saw kissing Aaron in Victoria Garden. Summer realises it was Aaron’s ex-girlfriend, Mia.

Meanwhile, Eric tells Aaron that they could go travelling together. Abi is secretly pleased to think that Aaron could be leaving soon.

Then, Mia shows Aaron the message she received from Amy – a warning that he’s bad news. How will Aaron react?

Aaron smiles as he and Abi talk to Eric on Coronation Street
Could Eric’s plans get rid of Aaron? (Credit: ITV)

Gemma makes wedding plans

Gemma calls into the factory. She shows Izzy a wedding dress she found in a charity shop, and asks her to upscale it into something amazing.

Then, Gemma tells Chesney they ought to invite Linda to the wedding. Chesney agrees.

Justin Attacks Daisy With Acid | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

