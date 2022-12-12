Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Summer finally tells Mike and Esther the truth?

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that Summer may finally come clean and tell Mike and Esther the truth about her miscarriage.

Summer lost the baby that she had been carrying for the couple, but has been keeping her loss a secret, as she and Aaron had already spent their money on his dad’s rehab fees.

Will Summer tell Mike and Esther the truth?

Meanwhile, Ken has a big decision to make when Martha presents him with an alluring proposition.

What will Ken do?

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Mike insists that he should join Summer for her latest pregnancy scan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer comes clean to Mike and Esther?

Mike and Esther insist on dropping Summer off at the hospital for her baby scan.

However, they agree to wait outside.

But, as Summer and Aaron play for time inside, Mike suddenly appears at their side.

He tells them that he should attend the scan with Summer.

Will Summer and Aaron be forced to tell him the truth?

Martha tells Ken that she’s off to Hull… but will he join her? (Credit: ITV)

Martha drops a bombshell on Ken

Ken is heartbroken when Martha tells him that she’s leaving Weatherfield tomorrow to start a new play in Hull.

Meanwhile, Wendy learns from Brian that Ken made a night of it out with Martha.

She is not best pleased at the news.

Conflicted Ken is further shocked when Martha suggests that he move to Hull with her.

Will Ken leave Weatherfield?

Griff gives Max an expensive present (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Griff gives Max a gift

Alya tells Dee-Dee that she wants to cut her hours at the solicitors’.

She explains that she needs to spend more time with her family.

Meanwhile Max is thrilled when Griff gives him a fancy new gift.

It’s a top-of the range video camera.

Griff tells Max that he’ll be his official videographer now.

Daniel finds an article written by Bethany (Credit: ITV)

Daniel starts writing again

Meanwhile Daniel sees an article in a magazine written by Bethany Platt.

Daisy is unsettled by the mention of Daniel’s ex.

Inspired, Daniel decides to start writing again.

Abi and Kevin are not impressed by Tyrone’s fashion choices (Credit: ITV)

The Dobbs prepare for Fiz’s surprise wedding

Tyrone shows off the surprise wedding dress he’s bought for Fiz to Abi and Kevin.

However, Abi tells him that it’s hideous, and that Fiz will hate it.

Beth agrees to make some alterations in the hope that Fiz will like it.

Meanwhile, both Tyrone and Fiz are unaware that Hope has been listening to the John Stape tape.

As she listens, spellbound, Fiz and Tyrone have no idea.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!