Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tyrone plans a huge Christmas surprise for Fiz

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, following their engagement, Tyrone plans a huge Christmas surprise for Fiz. But what does he have in store?

Meanwhile, Hope listens to the tape with John Stape’s voice on it.

How will Hope be influenced by her late biological dad?

Elsewhere Summer is forced to admit the truth to Amy. But how will Amy react to the news that Summer lost her baby?

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Corrie.

Tyrone recently proposed to Fiz (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone plans a huge surprise for Fiz

Following Tyrone’s proposal, Fiz admits that she’s dreading all the planning she will have to do for the wedding.

When she tells him that she wishes they could skip straight to the big day, cogs begin to turn for Tyrone.

Later, he tells Chesney that he’s moved the wedding forward to Christmas day.

But is Tyrone capable of pulling off a surprise wedding for Fiz?

Hope found a tape containing her father’s voice amongst a bag of John Stape’s belongings (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope listens to John’s tape

For her birthday, Fiz and Tyrone present Hope with a brand new laptop.

However, they are surprised when she asks for a cassette player instead.

She’s in luck when she finds one inside a game of pass the parcel at her birthday party.

At home, she uses it to listen to the tape of John Stape.

What effect will hearing John Stape’s voice have on the youngster?

Griff makes out he was attacked (Credit: ITV)

Griff uses Alya’s attack to further his agenda

Meanwhile Griff makes out he was attacked by four Muslim lads.

Under Griff’s eye, Max makes a video of Griff’s injuries, complete with racist commentary.

Together, they upload it to the internet.

Amy finds Summer’s morning after pills in the bin (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer’s secret comes out

Amy finds Summer’s morning sickness pills in the bin.

When questioned, Summer is forced to admit that she suffered a miscarriage over a week ago.

How will Amy react?

Stephen was put on the spot by his family, who now expect him to drum up £10k for Sarah’s business (Credit: ITV)

Stephen turns to Adam for help

Adam offers to sue Six Fellas for the injuries Stephen sustained on his delivery job.

Desperate for the money, Stephen reluctantly agrees.

Later, Sarah tells him that everything in place for her business venture with Michael.

She says that once they get Stephen’s £10k, the business will be up and running.

Will Stephen and Adam be successful in suing the fast food company?

Will Sarah learn the truth about Stephen’s finances?

Mary has a panic attack (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Martha helps Mary through her panic attack

Mary suffers a panic attack during rehearsals of the play.

But, after some coaching from Martha, she gives a great performance.

Afterwards, Martha invites everyone out to join her at a play that evening.

Sneaky Ken makes out that Wendy is too busy, but tells her that he’d be happy to go.

Brian is unsettled by the pair’s chemistry.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!