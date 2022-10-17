Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sam in danger as Leanne betrays Nick?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight Sam could be in danger as Leanne betrays Nick by visiting Harvey in prison.

Nick and Sam are planning to mark the anniversary of Natasha‘s death and Leanne tells them that she’s off to the cash and carry.

But she’s not being honest, heading off to see Harvey, who shot Natasha a year ago, behind bars instead.

Leanne pays Harvey a visit (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne puts Sam in danger?

Leanne pays Harvey a visit in prison.

She is shocked when Harvey reveals that Sam has been writing to him and then asks her to make him stop.

Later, Leanne tells Nick about her discovery and the two of them confront Sam. Why has he been writing to the man who killed his mum?

The youngster gets upset and tells them that he just wants to know why Harvey killed Natasha.

Nick and Leanne are then left horrified when Sam tells them that he’ll stop the letters – if he can visit Harvey instead.

They’re even more shocked when an adamant Sam tells them they can’t stop him and he will find a way.

What will they do?

Bridget asks Stu to look after Eliza for him (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Shock news for Stu and Yasmeen

Elsewhere, after learning that Bridget and Lucy have both been charged, Stu tries to hide his anxiety for Eliza’s sake.

Alya is feeling horribly guilty and Dee-Dee tries to assure her that she did the right thing.

Stu and Yasmeen are left reeling in shock when Bridget calls Stu from prison.

She tells him that she and Lucy have pleaded guilty to murder and asks him to look after Eliza for her.

Fern is left alone in a jewellery store in tonight’s Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Bernie framed?

Meanwhile, Ryan finds a white label promo disc in Bernie’s record collection and tells her it could be quite valuable.

But across Weatherfield Fern poses as Bernie and attends an interview with the high-end cleaning agency. She’s stunned when she’s offered a job on the spot.

Later, Fern arrives for a cleaning job at the jewellery shop and, assuming her to be Bernie, the owner leaves her alone and asks her to lock up when she’s finished.

Daniel tells Daisy he’s ready to get rid of some of Sinead’s stuff (Credit: ITV)

Daniel makes a decision about Sinead’s stuff

A pensive Daniel tells Daisy that he’s going to clear out Sinead‘s clothes for the charity clothes swap, as she approved of recycling.

He hands over a big bag of Sinead’s belongings to Summer.

Sally confronts Aggie (Credit: ITV)

Sally confronts Aggie

Finally, Sally is hurt when she discovers Tim has brought a necklace for Aggie. She confronts her, saying maybe Aggie should concentrate on her own husband instead.

Aggie goes to the builder’s yard and apologises to Ed for keeping her friendship with Tim a secret.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!