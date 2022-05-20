Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street: How did she die?

Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street – who was also known as Sinead Osbourne – was the beloved niece of Beth Tinker, wife to Daniel, and doting mum to little baby Bertie.

A real fan favourite with her sweet nature and funny quirks, viewers were devastated when she died young. She left behind grieving widower Daniel and baby Bertie.

Sinead was a fan favourite (Credit: ITV)

Who played Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street?

Sinead was played by actress Katie McGlynn.

Katie joined Corrie after starring in school-based drama Waterloo Road for two years as Jodie ‘Scout’ Allen.

After she left Coronation Street, she joined the cast of Hollyoaks playing Becky Quentin – an anti-vax, conspiracy theorist.

Katie took part in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Most recently, Katie’s been on our screens taking part in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Katie was partnered with Gorka Marquez and was eliminated in week three.

Katie was nominated for plenty of awards for her portrayal of Sinead’s tragic story, including scooping Best Serial Drama Performance at the 2020 National Television Awards.

And she said she had to grieve for the death of her alter-ego after she left Corrie, admitting she’d underestimated the toll it would take on her mental health.

Sinead was a fresh-faced youngster when she joined (Credit: ITV)

Sinead’s arrival in Corrie

Sinead came to the cobbles when she was set up on a date by her auntie Beth Tinker.

Beth thought Chesney Brown was the perfect man for her precious niece and it turned out she was right because the pair hit it off and eventually got engaged.

It wasn’t always easy for the couple. In 2015, Sinead was involved in a dramatic minibus crash and was badly injured.

She couldn’t walk for a while but eventually recovered.

Sinead caught the eye of Daniel Osbourne and though the pair tried to fight their feelings they got together after Sinead dumped poor Ches.

When she got pregnant, she had a termination – mostly because Daniel’s dad, Ken Barlow, convinced her it was the best thing to do. He was worried that having a baby and settling down would hold ambitious Daniel back.

When Daniel found out, he assaulted his dad, Ken Barlow. Sinead was shocked. She ended their relationship and went back to Chesney.

Chesney, though, knew it wasn’t right, and he called it off. And Sinead and Daniel were reunited.

Sinead and Daniel’s first wedding was unofficial (Credit: ITV)

Wedding bells and cancer diagnosis

Sinead found out she was pregnant again and she and Daniel tied the knot – unofficially – in a super-cute pagan ceremony.

But their happiness was short-lived as Sinead was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

She put off her treatment because she was worried about her baby. And later she met a fellow patient called Steff who convinced Sinead to try alternative remedies.

But when Sinead collapsed she was told she had to begin treatment as soon as possible. She was induced and gave birth to a baby boy – who they named Bertie. And her chemotherapy began.

For a while things looked brighter for the family and Sinead planned a surprise – legal this time – wedding ceremony to celebrate.

Sinead knew her cancer had come back when she walked down the aisle (Credit: ITV)

But on the big day, her auntie Beth found a lump in Sinead’s neck and they realised her cancer had returned – more aggressively this time.

Poor Sinead was told she was terminally ill.

Sinead prepared to die, recording messages for Bertie to watch and remember her by.

And in heartbreaking scenes, she passed away peacefully in Daniel’s arms.

Sinead passed away in Daniel’s arms (Credit: ITV)

What’s happened to Daniel since Sinead’s death in Coronation Street?

Understandably, Daniel grieved hard for his wife.

He spiralled head-first into a relationship with Bethany Platt, whom he had cheated on dying Sinead with.

Daniel even proposed with Sinead’s ring!

But Bethany saw sense.

She left for London and Daniel turned to sex worker Nicky.

He paid her to dress up in Sinead’s clothes so he could feel close to his wife.

Daniel finally moved on properly with Daisy Midgeley, but that ended when Nicky returned. Now Nicky wants them to try for real, but is Nicky the one to replace Sinead?

