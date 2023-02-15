Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Peter worried Carla is seriously ill

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, February 15), Peter is worried for Carla.

As Carla acts out of character, Peter worries that her psychosis has returned.

But, is Carla serious ill in Coronation Street spoilers tonight?

Stephen drugs Carla (Credit: ITV)

Peter’s worries Carla is ill as she’s drugged

Tonight, Peter worries that Carla is seriously ill as she’s drugged by Stephen.

At the factory, Carla gives Sarah the job of Head of Design whilst giving Stephen the disappointing role of Office Manager.

Stephen’s furious and sets out to get his own back on Carla.

Still holding on to Rufus’ vial of LSD, Stephen drugs Carla’s coffee.

With Carla feeling woozy, Stephen drugs Carla’s wine at The Rovers.

Noticing that Carla’s clearly not well, Peter worries that her psychosis has returned.

With his plan working, Stephen sneaks into Carla’s office and deletes a meeting with Dick Havisham, pretending that she’s cancelled it.

He then proceeds to mess up her paperwork.

Will Stephen’s schemes put Carla in danger?

Zeedan sticks by his family (Credit: ITV)

Zeedan chooses his family over his love life

Marrium speaks to Zeedan and expresses her anger that he watched her dad die in front of him.

Zeedan panics and begs her not to go to the police.

Later on, Alya tells Marrium that she’s just as much to blame for Marrium’s dad’s death as her brother is.

Alya fears that Zeedan is risking losing his relationship just to protect her.

Confronting Zeedan, she tells him that she doesn’t need his help.

Proving a point, she returns back to work at Speed Dahl.

Zeedan ignores his sister’s pleas and reveals that he’s putting his family first no matter what.

But, will Marrium have something to say about this?

Paul and Dee-Dee bond (Credit: ITV)

Friendship blossoms for Paul and Dee-Dee

Dee-Dee tells Paul that she’s going out on the town for the night.

Paul agrees to join her.

However, after Summer receives a conditional offer from the University of Manchester, Paul ends up agreeing to go for a drink with Billy to celebrate.

Not wanting to let Dee-Dee down, Paul asks her to meet him in The Rovers instead of in town.

In the pub, Dee-Dee complains to Paul about her love life but he gets distracted by Billy walking in.

Paul’s left feeling guilty though when Billy reveals his upset at Todd for being violent towards Mike.

Paul hides the fact that he was the one responsible.

Will Paul tell Billy the truth?

David worries about the upcoming sentencing (Credit: ITV)

David worries about Max’s sentencing

Tonight, David worries about Max’s upcoming sentencing.

He confides in Gail for support.

Later on, Gary complains about Maria defending David despite everything that’s happened.

Maria continues to stick by David’s side.

But will David’s support be enough the save Max?

Brian tries to bond with Amy’s Uni mates (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Brian embarrasses Amy

Tonight, Brian moves into Amy’s flat.

With Amy’s Uni mates hanging out in the flat, Brian tries to bond with them.

He even offers to do an impression of Vernon Kay, hoping to entertain them.

Later on, Amy confides in Summer about how living with Brian is quite challenging.

Is Brian embarrassing Amy too much?

Adam agrees to put the baby talk to one side (Credit: ITV)

Adam gives Sarah a break from the baby talk

Adam’s been wanting to try for a baby with Sarah.

However, Sarah told him that she’s focusing on her career at the moment.

Tonight, Adam tells Sarah that he understands her need to focus on her career right now.

They can pick up the baby talk six months down the line.

Will this make Sarah breathe a sigh of relief?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

