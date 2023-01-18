Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul kills Mike in dramatic showdown?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday January 18, 2023), Paul follows Mike home and faces him in a dramatic showdown.

Paul ends up shoving Mike and knocking him out.

Does Paul kill Mike in Coronation Street spoilers tonight?

Paul shoves Mike (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul kills Mike?

Tonight, Billy, Paul and Aaron are left in disbelief when the police inform them about Mike and Esther’s accusations.

They have made out that Summer pretended to be pregnant so that she could take money from them.

Later on, Todd and Paul’s blood boils when they see that Mike has come to visit Summer at the hospital.

The pair follow Mike out of the hospital and greet him as he arrives home.

Outside of the house, Paul shoves Mike, making him fall and hit his head.

He lies there, unconscious.

Is Mike dead?

Has Paul pushed Mike to his death?

Teddy starts to remember… (Credit: ITV)

Teddy’s memory comes back

Inside the pub, Stephen tells Gail that he fears that Elaine might want them to be more than friends.

Later on, Elaine sits down with Stephen.

Teddy overheard Stephen’s conversation with Gail and slides into the booth next to Stephen to try to save him from Elaine.

Stephen thanks Teddy for trying to rescue him.

He offers to buy a round of drinks.

However, his mood soon changes when Teddy suddenly remembers something about the night he got hit by a van.

Could Teddy’s memory land Stephen in trouble?

Damon forces Nick to go along with his plans (Credit: ITV)

Dodgy Damon puts Nick in a difficult position

Damon asks Nick and Leanne to start coming up with some ideas to freshen up the business.

Leanne’s excited about the plans whilst Nick hides his concerns.

Ryan then reveals that Damon is known for drug dealing in Ibiza and put a rival club owner in hospital.

Nick worries about what Damon’s plans entail and warns him not to bring drugs into the restaurant.

Damon gives Nick some tough luck and tells him that he doesn’t have a say in the matter.

Either Nick lets him bring drugs into the Bistro or he’ll tell Leanne about him taking the money from Harvey.

Will Damon bring trouble into the Bistro?

Daniel and Daisy start planning the wedding (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel sets out to please Daisy

Daniel and Daisy start to plan their wedding by creating a list of guests.

Daisy plans on inviting her influencer friends because she’s no longer in contact with her childhood friends.

Daniel speaks to Jenny and tells her that he plans to try tracking down Daisy’s childhood friends so that they can come to the wedding.

Jenny’s on board with the idea.

Will Daisy be happy with Daniel’s plan?

Will she appreciate Daniel going behind her back?

Tyrone brings home Cilla the Chinchilla (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone gets Hope and Ruby a new pet

Fiz and Tyrone agree that Hope and Ruby should have a pet to look after.

It will give them some responsibility.

Tyrone later comes home with Cilla the Chinchilla, shocking Fiz.

Hope spends time getting to know Cilla, with Fiz and Tyrone hoping that this will be just the distraction that Hope needs.

Will Hope move her attention away from John Stape and towards her new pet instead?

