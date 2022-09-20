Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Kelly plots Gary’s death after Rick revelation

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, September 20 2022) reveal Kelly is ready to get revenge on Gary.

Meanwhile Leo grows suspicious of Stephen, and Nina and Bernie make a huge mistake.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Kelly goes to Kieron for help (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly plots Gary’s death

Coronation Street teen Kelly is still struggling to take in the news that Gary killed her father.

She decides to go to Todd and asks him if he has any dodgy contacts, pretending to be asking for a friend.

But Todd refuses to help and insists she would be better off going to the police.

Soon Kelly heads down to the police station after she’s asked to come and identify her kidnapper.

Craig shows her photos, including one of Kieron, but she makes out that she’s never seen him before.

Craig’s left frustrated, but Kelly has a plan.

Outside of the police station Kelly approaches Kieron and offers him £10k to kill Gary.

Will he do it?

Stephen’s behaviour leaves Leo suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Leo grows suspicious of Stephen

After being out in the garden David comes back in panicking.

He tells his family that he thinks the sinkhole in the garden is opening back up.

The Platt family plan to move out of No.8 while Leo conducts a full survey.

But when Audrey suggests they can all stay with her, Stephen is clearly on edge and Leo notices his strange behaviour.

Later Leo confides in Jenny that he finds Stephen rather odd and thinks he could be hiding something.

Jenny tries to hide her anxiety. But has Leo discovered something more?

Nina doesn’t realise that the stuff in the box belongs to Hayley (Credit: ITV)

Nina and Bernie make a huge mistake

Bernie is desperate to make some extra cash and manages to persuade Nina into letting her clean the flat for Roy’s birthday.

When Bernie finds an old box of clothes she suggests they donate them to charity.

However Nina doesn’t notice Hayley‘s red anorak in the box.

How will Roy react when he learns Hayley’s anorak is gone?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

