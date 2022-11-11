Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Hope is ‘confronted’ by John Stape

Coronation Street spoilers tonight reveal a horrifying shock from the past as Hope is confronted by the spectre of dead dad John Stape.

How will she react when she comes face-to-face with a cardboard cutout of her infamous father?

Elsewhere, Summer feels panicked when a visit from Billy threatens to uncover her plans.

Meanwhile, Stu reveals the results of his court hearing.

Hope comes face-to-face with her father in Coronation Street spoilers

Tyrone explains to Fiz how he bought up all the stock from the local bookshop.

This includes a cutout of John Stape.

He hopes that the lack of stock will stop people reading the book.

But as Hope comes home, Fiz and Tyrone freeze.

Fiz hides the John Stape books from Hope in the garden outhouse, while Tyrone distracts her.

In the backyard, sulky Hope kicks open the door of the outhouse.

She is horrified to see a cardboard cutout of John Stape and a stack of books.

How will Hope react?

Billy catches Summer and Aaron in the act?

Elsewhere, Mike and Esther call in to see Summer and Aaron.

The two couples recently sealed a deal for Summer to let Mike and Esther adopt her child in exchange for £10,000.

But when Billy calls at the flat, Summer panics.

Is the game up for Summer and Aaron?

Will he realise what is going on when he sees Mike and Esther at the flat?

Mixed news for Stu

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee calls at No.6 to collect Stu for his court hearing.

Later, an exhausted Stu returns home.

He tells Yasmeen that his conviction was overturned.

However, if Eliza is to live with him, he’ll need to move out from their home – as she will need her own room.

What will Stu and Yasmeen do?

