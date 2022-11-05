Coronation Street spoilers: Heartbreak for Yasmeen as Stu forced to leave the Street

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Stu is told that Eliza can live with him after his conviction gets overturned.

When Stu goes to his court hearing, things go his way.

However, for Eliza to live with him, he’ll have to move out of Yasmeen’s as there’s not enough room.

Will Stu leave the Street in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bridget murdered Charlie (Credit: ITV)

Eliza’s mum is a murderer

Recently, Eliza’s mum, Bridget, and her grandmother, Lucy, pleaded guilty to murdering Charlie Walters.

After pinning the murder on Stu and seeing him serve time in prison for their crimes, Bridget couldn’t take the pressure anymore and confessed.

She told Stu that she had seen Charlie and Stu together.

They were having an affair.

After an altercation with Charlie, Bridget hit Charlie on the head with her art project.

She’d unintentionally killed her at the bus stop and rang her mum for help.

Lucy helped cover up the crime and started pointing the finger at Stu.

Now, both Bridget and Lucy are in prison, but Stu is yet to clear his name.

Eliza is currently in care (Credit: ITV)

Eliza is in care

After pleading guilty, Bridget rang Stu and asked him to look after Eliza.

She needed to be with family.

Stu agreed.

However, later on, a social worker came round to Yasmeen’s house and told him that Eliza needed to go into care.

She’d be placed with a foster family until Stu’s name was officially cleared.

Stu was left heartbroken after hearing that he wouldn’t be able to keep his promise to Bridget.

Eliza gets to live with Stu (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stu decides to move out

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Eliza is finally able to live with Stu.

Stu goes to a court hearing to try and clear his name and prove his innocence.

Later on, he’s delighted when Dee-Dee tells him that his conviction has been overturned.

Eliza can live with him.

However, Stu tells Yasmeen that Eliza needs her own room.

He’ll have to move out as there’s not enough space for her.

Will Stu leave the Street? And what does this mean for his future with Yasmeen? Is she set to be heartbroken again?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Stu leave the Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!