Coronation Street spoilers: Steve and Tracy lose everything as they try to protect Amy?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Steve and Tracy risk everything as they try to protect their daughter Amy.

As Amy posts a statement online about Aaron, Eric threatens to sue Amy for libel, making Steve and Tracy panic.

As Steve and Tracy try to think of ways to pay for the legal fees, will they lose everything to help Amy in Coronation Street spoilers?

Amy takes back control (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Amy makes a statement online

Next week, Amy tells Mia that Aaron raped her but Mia thinks that she’s just making everything up. Amy then tells Abi that she’s telling the truth at the garage.

As Mia confronts Aaron about Amy’s allegations Aaron explains that Amy lied and soon dropped her allegations to the police. Mia is furious that Amy would try to ruin Aaron’s life with her lies.

Later on, DS Swain tells Amy that a serious allegation of harassment has been made against her. Amy’s devastated that she’s not being given justice.

Aiming to take back some control, Amy writes down her version of events. Steve then encourages her to post it online.

Steve and Tracy think of ways to raise the funds (Credit: ITV)

Tracy and Steve to lose everything as they protect Amy

After reading Amy’s online post, Abi and Tyrone fire Aaron. Aaron’s dad, however, remains on Aaron’s side and wants to get revenge on Amy.

With this, he reveals that he’s suing Amy for libel. Soon enough, Amy receives a letter from Eric’s solicitor demanding that she takes down the post or he’ll sue.

Steve tells Amy that she shouldn’t give in but Dee-Dee warns that the libel case could be costly. Tracy promises to fight against Aaron no matter what.

Thinking of ways to raise the legal funds, Steve and Tracy accept that they will have to sell their businesses.

As Tracy arranges for the florist’s to be valued, Eric and Aaron’s solicitor warns them of the risks of taking the case to court. But, will Amy get the justice she deserves? Will Steve and Tracy go ahead and sell up?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

