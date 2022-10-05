Aaron Sandford’s dad Eric made his first appearance in Coronation Street tonight (Wednesday, October 5).

Aaron recently confided in girlfriend Summer that his dad is an alcoholic and often beats him.

Tonight Eric appeared as he showed up on the street to confront his son over his missing weed.

Aaron is Summer’s boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

Who is Aaron’s dad Eric Sandford in Coronation Street?

Eric is the dad of Aaron.

Summer met Aaron earlier this year at a diabetes support group.

The two began to grow closer, but when Aaron discovered Summer was struggling with bulimia, he ended things.

Eventually he admitted he also struggled with bulimia and they got back together.

Aaron went on to get a job at Kevin and Tyrone‘s garage.

Until Aaron’s confession about his dad’s drinking and violent behaviour, we didn’t know much about his family. And tonight was the first time we actually met Eric.

Eric had a go at Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Aaron’s dad Eric arrives on Coronation Street

Although Aaron has been trying to keep his dad’s abuse secret, he was forced to tell Billy the truth when Eric came to the cobbles looking for his son.

Eric had a go at Aaron for taking his weed and began to grab him.

However when Kevin witnessed what Eric was doing, he warned him to leave.

Later Aaron went home and his dad beat him up once again.

Craig Cheetham plays Eric Sandford (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Eric Sandford in Coronation Street?

Eric is played by actor Craig Cheetham.

If Craig looks familiar, it’s because this isn’t the first time he’s appeared in a soap.

What has Craig Cheetham been in?

In 2004 he played Paul in Hollyoaks for nine episodes. He returned to the Chester-set soap in 2007 as Noel Ashworth, the real father of then show regular Rhys Ashworth. Noel died after eight episodes.

From 2013 to 2014 he played DS Reed in Emmerdale. He led the investigation into the Home Farm fire started by Charity and Declan Macey.

Craig played serial killer Peter Sutcliffe in This Is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper, which was a dramatisation of the real-life investigation into the Yorkshire Ripper.

He’s also appeared in Heartbeat, Doctors, Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere, Life on Mars, Shameless, Brassic and Everything I Know About Love.

Craig played Kyle’s dad in Coronation Street six years ago (Credit: ITV)

Craig’s past appearance in Coronation Street

Actor Craig has also appeared in Coronation Street before in 2016.

He played the dad of Simon Barlow‘s friend Kyle.

Simon and Kyle played football together and during a match, Simon tackled Kyle and ended up breaking his leg.

Kyle’s father was at the match and wasn’t happy with Simon’s behaviour.

Although it was first thought that Simon broke Kyle’s leg on purpose, another parent who was recording the match proved Simon didn’t meant to hurt Kyle.

