Coronation Street spoilers: Spider rejects Toyah leaving her devastated

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Spider rejects Toyah in an attempt to protect her from getting into trouble.

Toyah wants to play a part in an ambush he is involved in but Spider knows the trouble this could cause and steers her away.

Toyah is devastated at the rejection.

Is Spider right to protect Toyah in Coronation Street spoilers?

Toyah wants in on Spider’s antics (Credit: ITV)

Spider rejects Toyah

Toyah and Peter are joined by Spider and Griff over at Roy’s and soon start discussing Nadeem Atallah, a guy who Carla is doing business with at Underworld.

Spider tells them that he knows Nadeem.

He thinks that this is the perfect chance to let the world know about Nadeem’s unethical working practices.

Toyah decides to let Carla know what Nadeem is like but she doesn’t want to know.

Toyah’s hurt but Spider’s rejection (Credit: ITV)

Without Carla on board, Spider and Griff take matters into their own hands and decide to ambush the businessman.

When Toyah wants to get involved and play a part in their schemes, Spider rejects her and pushes her away.

He doesn’t want her to help with the ambush.

Is Spider protecting Toyah or is there something else going on?

Spider is back, but is it to cause trouble? (Credit: ITV)

What is Spider hiding?

Viewers have long known Spider is hiding a secret, but what is it?

Why is he so keen not to let Toyah help with the plan?

Earlier this month Toyah and Spider slept together.

But after they did the deed, he was seen making a phone call that suggested he had another woman waiting for him at home?

Is Spider a cheat?

Or is there more to it?

With Toyah awaiting trial for a murder charge after husband Imran Habeeb died in a car she was driving, is Spider’s return about to spell trouble for her in other ways?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

