Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Toyah learns Spider’s secret after they sleep together?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, August 12 2022) reveal Toyah and Spider sleep together.

However it’s clear Spider is hiding something. Will Toyah find out the truth?

Also Stephen starts to worry when his card get declined.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Corrie.

Toyah leans in to kiss Spider (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah sleeps with Spider

Toyah goes to see Abi and gives her the details of the savings account Imran set up for Alfie.

Later Toyah finds out that Spider was arrested during a protest and heads down to the police station.

Spider is released with a slap on the wrist.

He calls in to see Toyah at her flat and as they start chatting, Toyah leans in for a kiss.

Spider reciprocates and allows Toyah to lead him into the bedroom.

Later Toyah is feeling guilty and asks Spider to leave.

Worried about Toyah’s behaviour earlier, Abi calls in to check she’s alright. But Toyah confesses to Abi that she’s just slept with her ex-boyfriend.

Abi assures her that she’s just grieving for Imran.

Toyah goes to see Spider and is relieved when he says he’s happy to remain friends.

However when Leanne finds Toyah and Spider in the Rovers together she starts to worry that Toyah is falling for him.

Outside on the street Spider gets a call on his mobile.

He answers and tells the person on the other end of the call that he’s been up to eyes and can’t wait to get back home.

What is he hiding? And will Toyah find out his secret?

Stephen is not happy with the bank (Credit: ITV)

Stephen gets a shock

When Stephen confides in Rita that he’s concerned about Audrey, they agree to arrange a treat for her.

Rita recruits Ken and Roy to join her for afternoon tea at Debbie’s hotel to cheer up Audrey.

In the café Stephen receives a call from the hotel about the deposit for the afternoon tea.

His card ends up being declined in front of Sarah and Shona and they’re both amused when Stephen yells down the phone at the Italian bank.

At No.8 Stephen pays for the deposit over the phone using a card in the name of Mrs Gabrielle Reid.

Stephen offers to help Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen keeps herself distracted from Stu

With Stu in custody, Yasmeen decides to organise a charity fundraising event.

When Stephen finds out what Yasmeen is doing he offers to sponsor a raffle prize for the fundraiser, leaving Yasmeen and Elaine impressed.

Later Yasmeen says she has no intention of going on another date with Stephen and Elaine is relieved.

But is Stephen hiding something?

Craig tries to help Faye (Credit: ITV)

Craig tries to help Faye

Faye tells Beth and Sally that Craig has been obsessively researching the menopause and is now monitoring her nutrition.

Later Craig takes Faye to Speed Daal but produces a chart he’s made he’s made listing beneficial foods so they can check the menu.

But is it all too much for Faye?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

