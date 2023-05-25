Coronation Street spoilers: Roy reveals his true feelings to Evelyn

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Roy reveals his true feelings to Evelyn before he has his operation.

Before he goes in for surgery, Roy writes down his feelings for Evelyn in a letter to be opened if he dies.

But, what are Roy’s true feelings for Evelyn? Does she feel the same way back in Coronation Street?

Roy and Evelyn are good friends (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy and Evelyn’s friendship

Roy and Evelyn are great friends although their friendship hit a rocky patch after the death of Evelyn’s dog, Cerberus.

Roy confessed that Cerberus may have eaten some Eccles cake from the cafe floor which may have caused Cerberus’ kidney failure.

Fortunately, Evelyn and Roy soon began speaking to each other again, with Evelyn choosing Roy as her dance partner for Glenda’s salsa class.

This week, Evelyn also supports Roy when he goes on a dog walk and suffers from severe chest pains. As Roy collapses she’s there for him and rings an ambulance.

Roy writes his feelings down on paper (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy confesses to Evelyn

Next week, Roy worries that he might die when he has his operation and hands Evelyn some letters he’s written for her to give out to his loved ones should the worst happen.

Before Roy goes in for surgery, Evelyn notices that there’s a letter for her and is desperate to know what it says.

Whilst Roy’s on the operating table, Evelyn opens the letter and finds out Roy’s true feelings for her. With this, she heads back to the hospital ready to admit her own feelings to him.

However, when Evelyn arrives she can’t open up to Roy as Yasmeen is sitting with him with a surprise. Will Evelyn get the chance to open up to Roy? What are Roy’s true feelings for Evelyn? Does she feel the same way back?

