Last night’s Coronation Street (Wednesday March 22, 2023), saw Evelyn Plummer’s dog, Cerberus, pass away.

Evelyn agreed for Cerberus to be put to sleep after learning that he was suffering from kidney failure.

Now, Coronation Street fans have predicted a dark twist in the Cerberus death plot.

Evelyn said goodbye to her dog last night (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Cerberus passed away

In sad scenes that aired last night, Evelyn said a heart-breaking goodbye to her dog, Cerberus.

With Cerberus feeling unwell, Tyrone and Evelyn took him to the vets.

As the vets did some tests, Roy confessed to Evelyn that Cerberus may have eaten some Eccles cake that had poisonous sultanas in. Roy had been playing an online game of chess and didn’t clean up the cake on the floor.

Back at the vets, it was revealed that Cerberus had kidney failure and needed to be put to sleep.

Evelyn said an emotional goodbye to her companion, staying by his side until the very end.

She then blamed Roy for killing her dog. Their friendship had come to an end as a result.

Fans think that Hope was behind the death (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict dark twist in Cerberus death plot

Some Coronation Street fans have predicted a dark twist relating to Cerberus’ death.

Recently, Hope started a vendetta against Peanut the dog which almost led to him being put to sleep.

Now, Coronation Street fans think that Hope may have extended her vendetta to all dogs, poisoning poor Cerberus.

One fan wondered: “I’m wondering if Roy’s Eccles cake isn’t the reason why Cerberus died. I wonder if it was Hope poisoning him…”

Another tweeted: “Don’t tell me it was Hope that poisoned the dog…”

A third fan declared: “Hope killed Cerberus! I’m telling you all!”

Another fan suggested: “Hang on a minute! Could Hope have poisoned Cerberus? She already killed her own pet Chinchilla and tried to blame Beth and Kirk’s dog!”

Could Hope have killed Cerberus? (Credit: ITV)

Could Hope have poisoned Cerberus?

Hope’s not got the best bond with animals.

Recently, Cilla the chinchilla suddenly passed away.

Hope got revenge by framing Peanut the dog for biting her, almost having him put to sleep for violent behaviour.

Whilst Hope seemed upset at the news of Cerberus’ death, was she to blame?

Could Hope have poisoned Cerberus?

