Coronation Street spoilers: Cilla dies in suspicious circumstances – but who killed her?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Hope agrees to look after Kirk and Beth’s dog Peanut for one night.

It’s a hectic time for the Stape household as they’ve also welcomed a new pet Chinchilla to the family, in order to take Hope’s mind off her late father, John Stape.

However, things take a turn for the worse when Hope discovers her pet Chinchilla, Cilla, dead on the carpet.

Was this the work of Peanut?

Hope agrees to look after Kirk and Beth’s dog Peanut for a night for £10(Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope agrees to look after Peanut for one night

In the Coronation Street spoilers, Kirk announces that he and Beth are going on holiday.

But who’s going to look after Peanut?

Fiz comes up with a bright idea and suggests that her daughter Hope can do it for return payment, after she recently adopted a pet Chinchilla called Cilla.

Kirk then calls at No.9 and offers Hope £5 to look after Peanut for the night.

However, Hope’s dog sitting services aren’t cheap and she tells him £10 and he’s got a deal!

Hope and Ruby were horrified to find Cilla the Chinchilla dead on the carpet (Credit: ITV)

Hope is devastated to find Cilla dead

While Hope and Ruby look after Peanut for the night, she can’t stop growling at Hope’s new pet Cilla.

The night then takes a dark turn for the girls as Hope is left horrified when she finds the door to Cilla’s cage open.

But where did Cilla escape to?

As the girls search the room, Hope lets out a scream having found Cilla dead on the carpet.

Poor Cilla!

Peanut watches the chaos from her basket.

Did Peanut kill Cilla?

Or did something more sinister happen to the chinchilla?

And how did Cilla manage to escape from her cage?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

