Coronation Street fans spot huge hospital blunder as Hope gets her revenge on Peanut

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday January 30, 2023), Hope got her revenge of Peanut by making out that he bit her.

Hope then went to the hospital to get the bite checked out whilst Fiz called the Police on Beth and Kirk’s dog.

But now, fans have spotted a huge blunder during Hope’s hospital trip.

Hope lied that Peanut had bitten her (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Hope was ‘bitten’ by Peanut

Last night, Hope asked Sam to borrow Vin Diesel the Weasel from Trim Up North.

She then put her arm in the weasel’s mouth and created a bite mark.

Hope, desperate to get revenge on Peanut after Cilla the Chinchilla’s death, walked up to Peanut and screamed.

She showed Beth the bite mark and pretended that Peanut had bitten her.

Beth was horrified.

Afterwards, Fiz took Hope to the hospital and returned her home after her tetanus jab.

She explained that the police wanted to interview Beth and Kirk about Peanut’s behaviour, noting that Peanut might have to be put down.

Hope was shocked as she realised the consequences of her lies.

She’d only intended for Peanut to have some training.

Now, fans have noticed a huge blunder during these scenes.

The hospital didn’t notice that something was wrong with the bite marks (Credit: ITV)

Fans spot huge blunder amidst Hope hospital scenes

After Hope had tests at the hospital, fans have spotted a huge mistake.

They’ve questioned how the hospital never picked up on the bite marks being that of a rodent’s rather than a dog’s.

One fan wrote: “So we’re supposed to believe that the hospital cleared up Hope’s cut without recognising it wasn’t an actual bite mark. Writers really insulting our intelligence here.”

So we're supposed to believe that the Hospital cleared up Hope's cut without recognising it wasn't an actual bite mark🤦‍♀️😂 writers really insulting our intelligence here🤣 #Corrie — ♡Leanne Murphy♡ (@Lfcbynature1988) January 30, 2023

But why didn't Beth, Fiz, Tyrone, Evelyn and more importantly the hospital not recognise that Hope's bite marks weren't ones of a dog?🤨 #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) January 30, 2023

Especially as it has totally different teeth! A stoat's teeth are more rodent like. The hospital would have to complete an accident form, and the police would automatically be informed. And Hope's probably going to get the lurgy from that rank stoat! #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Carole ☘️ (@mrscarter22) January 31, 2023

Another viewer added: “Especially as it has totally different teeth! A stoat’s teeth are more rodent like. The hospital would have to complete an accident form, and the police would automatically be informed. And Hope’s probably going to get the lurgy from that rank stoat!

A third fan tweeted: “But why didn’t Beth, Fiz, Tyrone, Evelyn and more importantly the hospital not recognise that Hope’s bite marks weren’t ones of a dog?”

Did you spot this blunder?

Will the truth come out? (Credit: ITV)

Will anyone realise the truth about Hope?

Fiz told Hope that the police are looking into the case, believing that her daughter was telling the truth.

However, later this week, Tyrone catches Hope holding Vin Diesel the Weasel and becomes suspicious.

But, will he put two and two together and realise the truth?

Or will Peanut’s future continue to be at risk?

