Coronation Street fans in bits over heartbreaking death scenes: ‘What are you playing at?’

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday March 22, 2023), the soap aired some heartbreaking death scenes.

Evelyn Plummer was in tears as her companion dog, Cerberus, was put to sleep.

Fans of the ITV soap have been left in bits over the upsetting scenes.

Cerberus was put to sleep (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Cerberus passed away

Coronation Street aired some emotional scenes last night as Cerberus the dog passed away.

After Cerberus fell ill, Tyrone encouraged Evelyn to take her dog to the vets.

Evelyn was worried when Cerberus didn’t have the energy to greet her as she came home.

As the vet ran some tests on Cerberus, Evelyn sat in the cafe waiting for a phone call.

Here, Roy told her that Cerberus may have eaten an Eccles cake that had dropped on the floor in the café. The sultanas in them are poisonous to dogs.

After hearing this shock confession, Evelyn blamed Roy for making her dog fall ill.

Things got worse when the vet later informed Evelyn that Cerberus had kidney failure, with the humane thing to do being to put him to sleep.

Evelyn was sobbing as she stayed with her companion until the last second.

After Cerberus had passed away, Evelyn returned home and blamed Roy for killing her dog. She made it clear that their friendship died the second Cerberus did.

Fans were shedding tears (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans in bits after Cerberus’ death

Coronation Street fans have been left in tears after watching Cerberus get put to sleep.

They’ve now called for Maureen Lipman and the dog who plays Cerberus, Boss, to win lots of award for their realistic portrayal during the death scenes.

One Corrie fan asked: “What are you playing at Corrie? Evelyn and Cerberus have broken my eyes!! My cheeks are still stinging.”

Another wrote: “Corrie making me cry again with Cerberus, I’m sobbing. Such a hard situation, people don’t realise that pets are your family and always will hold a special place in your heart forever.”

What are you playing at #Corrie?! Evelyn & Cerberus have broken my eyes!! My cheeks are still stinging 😭😭 — Rachel 🙄🤨 (@Rachelvz123) March 22, 2023

#Corrie RIP Cerberus. You gave one heck of an acting Masterclass. If there was a BAFTA for best performance by an animal in a continuing drama, then you would win paws down #dogs #actors #Cerberus We'll miss you. pic.twitter.com/66snsHq2fA — AliB (@AliCat3635) March 22, 2023

.@itvcorrie Maureen Lipman deserves awards for tonight's episode. Having been through what Evelyn is going through I know the raw emotion is so real. The loss of a beloved pet is gut wrenching. #Corrie #CoronationStreet — 40Something (@40SomethingTalk) March 22, 2023

A third fan tweeted: “RIP Cerberus. You gave one heck of an acting masterclass. If there was a BAFTA for best performance by an animal in a continuing drama, then you would win paws down. We’ll miss you.”

Another declared: “Maureen Lipman deserves awards for tonight’s episode. Having been through what Evelyn is going through I know the raw emotion is so real. The loss of a beloved pet is gut wrenching.”

A fifth and final fan commented: “Absolutely bawling at Corrie tonight. Currently holding my fur baby so tight right now!”

Can Evelyn make up with Roy? (Credit: ITV)

Will Evelyn forgive Roy after Cerberus’ death?

At the moment, Evelyn blames Roy for her dog’s death.

Tyrone told Roy that he shouldn’t be so hard on himself – the Eccles cake had nothing to do with Cerberus’ kidney failure. However, later this week, Evelyn continues to blame Roy.

Roy vows to stop using his mobile phone as Cerberus may still be alive if he hadn’t been so distracted by his online chess match.

Can Evelyn forgive Roy?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will you miss Cerberus? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!