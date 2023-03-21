Coronation Street fans beg for Stephen Reid to die instead as beloved character falls ill

Last night in Coronation Street, Evelyn’s dog Cerberus fell ill whilst elsewhere Stephen Reid was busy trying to kill Rufus with a hole punch.

Michael fortunately managed to interrupt things before Rufus was murdered.

Now, Coronation Street fans have begged for Stephen to die in the place of Cerberus as they’ve had enough of Stephen’s murder storyline.

Cerberus fell ill (Credit: ITV)

Cerberus fell ill and Stephen attempted murder

Last night, Evelyn’s dog Cerberus didn’t want his dinner.

Fiz pointed out that he was getting old but Evelyn dismissed this idea.

She just thought that Cerberus had a stomach bug.

However, later in the week, it’s been confirmed that things are a lot more serious than Evelyn first thought.

Elsewhere, Stephen was busy attempting murder with a hole punch – again!

He was about to hit Rufus on the head when Michael turned up at the factory and interrupted him.

Michael had no idea that he’d just stopped a murder from taking place.

Now fans have begged for Stephen to die instead of Cerberus.

Fans want Stephen to take Cerberus’ place (Credit: ITV)

Fans beg for Stephen to die instead of Cerberus

With Cerberus’ health taking a toll, Coronation Street fans have begged for Stephen to die instead of the beloved dog.

They’re sick of Stephen’s murder sprees, with some even suggesting that Cerberus may have been spiked with LSD by Stephen himself.

Fans would much rather see Stephen die than Evelyn’s dog.

One fan wrote: “Stephen is [bleeping] me off three nights a week so what does Corrie do? Kills off the innocent dog Cerberus, this is NOT what we asked for.”

Kill Stephen not Cerberus #corrie — 𝖍 𝖆 𝖓 𝖓 𝖆 𝖍 𝖑 𝖔 𝖚 𝖎 𝖘 𝖊.🎃👻 (@midnight_babyy) March 20, 2023

As if #corrie isn't bad enough, the writers are killing cerburus off instead of Stephen 🤬 — peggy carter 💜💙❤️🏳️‍🌈; (@MegWarr09285908) March 20, 2023

Is Cerberus a victim of Stephens random lsd spikes??? #Corrie — JJ ANN East (@jennyeast008) March 20, 2023

Another fan tweeted: “Kill Stephen, not Cerberus.”

A third viewer commented: “As if Corrie isn’t bad enough, the writers are killing Cerberus off instead of Stephen.”

A fourth fan then wondered: “Is Cerberus a victim of Stephen’s random LSD spikes???”

Evelyn wants answers when Cerberus gets ill after a visit to the café (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Cerberus die before Stephen?

Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Cerberus dies later this week after falling ill.

After Evelyn takes Cerberus to the vets, it’s revealed that Cerberus has kidney failure.

With this, Evelyn blames Roy for letting Cerberus eat some Eccles cake that was on the floor.

It had raisins in that are poisonous to dogs.

Evelyn is devastated when she is forced to say goodbye to her dog as he sadly passes away.

Stephen, however, has more to give yet before he gets his comeuppance.

Will you miss Cerberus?

Would you rather Stephen died?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will you miss Cerberus? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!