Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Evelyn left distraught by shock death

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday March 22, 2023), Evelyn’s heartbroken as she suffers a shock death.

After learning that her dog, Cerberus, has kidney failure, Evelyn is forced to say goodbye.

How will Evelyn cope with the death of her dog in Coronation Street spoilers tonight?

Evelyn says goodbye to Cerberus (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn’s heartbroken as Cerberus dies

Recently, Evelyn’s dog, Cerberus, fell ill.

Tonight, Roy and Evelyn take Cerberus to the vets and find out that he may have food poisoning.

Roy’s left feeling guilty as he confesses that he dropped an Eccles cake in the café.

Cerberus may have eaten some of it.

Evelyn’s shocked at the admission and tells Roy that she’ll never forgive him if something bad happens to her dog.

Evelyn’s left feeling angry at Roy when she finds out that Cerberus has kidney failure.

She’s emotional as she’s forced to say a final goodbye to her dog.

Can Evelyn ever forgive Roy for causing her dog’s death?

Damon doesn’t get the message (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah tries to protect Nick

Sarah’s not happy when she finds out that Adam is still representing Damon.

Getting Damon to meet her in the ginnel, Sarah tells Damon to stay away from Nick.

She also asks him to stop working with Adam as his solicitor.

Damon doesn’t get the message.

Later on, after Dee-Dee tells Damon that it looks like he’ll be going to prison, Damon heads to the Bistro to have it out with Nick.

Can Nick escape Damon’s wrath?

Paul promises to help Gemma (Credit: ITV)

Paul offers the help he shouldn’t give

Gemma tells Paul that the wedding venue wants a whole payment up-front or their wedding will be cancelled.

With this, Paul gets on the phone to his bank following through with his promise to help Gemma.

At the surgery, Paul tells Dr Gaddas that there’s been no sign of his hand getting better.

He’s then referred to a neurologist.

But, is something serious the matter with Paul?

Carla gets some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Carla gets some bad news

As Stephen lies to Sarah and pretends that the deal with the Americans is off, Peter sits Carla down and tells her some bad news.

He tells her that the Underworld workers have voted for Stephen to be put in charge of running things instead of her.

How will Carla react?

