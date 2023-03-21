In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday March 20, 2023), Sarah flirted with Damon in a hotel.

She’d had a row with Adam and had decided to go to a hotel by herself.

However, the scenes have now left Coronation Street fans baffled as they noticed a huge plot hole.

Sarah flirted with the enemy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sarah flirted with Damon

Last night, after having a row with Adam, Sarah decided to go to the hotel they had booked by herself.

At the hotel bar, she met Damon.

She had no idea who he was and started flirting with him.

After having a few drinks Sarah invited Damon up to her hotel room.

However, once they cracked open a bottle of fizz, Sarah told Damon that it was a bad idea and that he should go.

Damon then proceeded to give Sarah his phone number should she change her mind.

As they went downstairs, they bumped into Adam.

Sarah was stunned when Adam revealed that the man she had been flirting with was Damon – the man who had ruined Nick’s life.

As Adam suggested that he and Sarah go up to their hotel room, Sarah made an excuse to go back home instead.

Fans were left confused (Credit: ITV)

Fans spot major Sarah and Damon plot hole

As Sarah revealed her shock over Damon’s identity, Coronation Street fans have been left baffled.

They’ve spotted a major plot hole as they’re wondering how Sarah hadn’t come across Damon before due to the amount of time he’s been spending in the Bistro.

One fan wondered: “Have Sarah and Damon really never met before? Did he at least know who she was before flirting with her in the hotel? It is a bit of a stretch that they were strangers until Adam turned up.”

Have Sarah and Damon really never met before? Did he at least know who she was before flirting with her in the hotel? It is a bit of a stretch that they were strangers until Adam turned up 😂 #Corrie — Chad 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@Chadderbox2018) March 21, 2023

So, Sarah has never seen Damon before despite him having been a partner in the Bistro and everyone on the street going there at least 5 times a week? #corrie — dr (@dav_ram) March 20, 2023

Bit of a daft story with Damon and Sarah not knowing who each other is #Corrie — Sharon S (@SSchiavo123) March 20, 2023

Another tweeted: “So, Sarah has never seen Damon before despite him having been a partner in the Bistro and everyone on his street going there at least five times a week.”

A third viewer commented: “Bit of a daft story with Damon and Sarah not knowing who each other is.”

Did you spot this plot hole?

Will Sarah cheat on Adam? (Credit: ITV)

Will Sarah cheat on Adam with Damon?

Sarah didn’t mind flirting with Damon before she found out his real identity.

After the revelation, Sarah phoned Damon and met up with him in the ginnel.

She was furious that Adam was still representing him.

Meeting up with Damon, Sarah told him to stay away from her.

She ensured that nothing was ever going to happen between them.

But, will she give into temptation?

She has history with bad boys after having a baby with drug dealer Callum Logan. Has she changed?

Will Sarah cheat on Adam with Damon despite now knowing who he is?

