Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Nick betrays Leanne as Damon worms his way into the Bistro

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, December 21) Nick betrays Leanne again in his Bistro financial issues.

With Damon making his presence in Weatherfield known, he has the Bistro in his sight.

Giving Nick the money he needs to keep the Bistro running, he begins making demands of Nick.

How will Leanne react?

Meanwhile George is worried when Laurence threatens to mess up his Christmas plans for Eileen.

And Tyrone faces a similar issue when Fiz comes up with an idea for Christmas.

Nick tells Leanne that ‘old friend’ Damon will be helping them out with the Bistro funds (Credit: ITV)

Damon worms his way into the Bistro

Damon calls into the Bistro, forcing Nick to introduce him to Leanne.

Nick makes out that Damon is an old friend who will be lending them some money to help out with the business.

He also reveals that Damon is Jacob’s dad.

Leanne is stunned when Nick tells her that they can trust Damon.

But Damon tells Nick that in exchange for the cash, he wants him to give Jacob a job at the Bistro.

Will Leanne agree, given her distain for Jacob?

Daniel gets some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy helps Daniel decide his future

Daisy and Daniel attend her appointment at the breast clinic.

Daniel tells her that his article won’t be published in the Gazette.

He says that it failed to make the grade and was rejected.

Daisy tells him that he’s wasting his talents.

She urges him to take up teaching again.

Will Daniel agree?

Will Laurence spoil George’s Christmas plan for Eileen? (Credit: ITV)

Laurence threatens to scupper George’s Christmas present

George has decided to buy Eileen a new sofa for Christmas.

However, when Laurence offers to help Eileen find a new sofa, his plan comes under threat.

He tries to quash the idea.

Can he throw Laurence and Eileen off?

Tyrone worries as Fiz announces new Christmas plans (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz’s Christmas plans threaten Tyrone’s wedding surprise

Elsewhere, Fiz suggests to Tyrone that they book a cottage in the Lakes for Christmas.

Having planned their wedding as a Christmas surprise, Tyrone is worried.

Can he change Fiz’s mind?

Max prepares for his trip (Credit: ITV)

Max takes off with Griff

Meanwhile Max heads off with Griff on their camping trip together.

David is not pleased.

He protests the idea, but his attempts to stop their getaway don’t go as expected.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

