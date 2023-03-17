Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed that a truce between waspish Evelyn Plummer and kindly Roy Cropper proves to be short-lived after her beloved dog Cerberus dies – and she blames Roy.

The tough-talking Weatherfield resident builds bridges when she drops into the cafe with her loyal hound in tow.

Thoughtful Roy apologises for missing her birthday party and it looks like the pair are pals again.

Find out all the details in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Evelyn wants answers when Cerberus gets ill after a visit to the cafe (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn faces tragedy in Coronation Street spoilers

Later that day Cerberus can’t face his food, leaving Evelyn worried there’s something wrong.

And when the poorly pooch doesn’t rally, Tyrone insists that he and Evelyn take him to the vet for an examination.

They are shocked to learn that food poisoning could be the explanation for his illness. And Evelyn’s sadness soon turns to anger when a sheepish Roy admits he could be to blame.

He admits that he dropped an Eccles cake on the cafe floor, and fears that it seemed like a treat Cerberus couldn’t resist. Only the dried fruit confection could play havoc with a canine constitution.

Could Evelyn’s days as a Roy’s Rolls regular be at an end? (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn wants answers

That’s when an equally furious and worried Evelyn lets rip. She tells Roy that if anything happens to Cerberus, she’ll never forgive him.

And it looks like the kindly cafe owner is set to face her wrath, when the vet breaks the news that Cerberus has kidney failure.

Evelyn’s totally devastated as she’s forced to say goodbye to the one friend able to put up with her. And not surprisingly, Roy feels terrible about his part in the sad story.

Roy had been one of Evelyn’s most loyal friends in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

So as Evelyn goes on the warpath branding Roy’s Rolls a death trap, its owner tells Nina that he’s going to get rid of his phone.

If he hadn’t been distracted by it, the fatal cake wouldn’t have landed on the floor.

But will Evelyn ever be able to forgive Roy? Or is her list of friends and allies set to get even shorter?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!