Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Evelyn horrified to catch Tyrone ‘cheating’

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday January 25, 2023), Evelyn is horrified to catch Tyrone ‘cheating.’

Spying on Tyrone at a hotel bar, Evelyn catches Tyrone on a date with a blonde woman.

But, is all as it seems in Coronation Street spoilers tonight?

Evelyn thinks that Tyrone is cheating on Fiz (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn catches Tyrone ‘cheating’

Fiz tells Evelyn that she’s going to visit her mum however Evelyn’s suspicious when Tyrone doesn’t give his wife a goodbye kiss.

Later on, Evelyn sees Tyrone jump into a car, dressed in a suit.

She thinks that he’s having an affair and asks Roy to follow Tyrone in the Woody.

Following Tyrone to a hotel, Evelyn spots Tyrone at the bar with a blonde woman.

She’s shocked when she sees him squeeze the woman’s thigh.

Is Tyrone cheating on Fiz again?

Blake targets Maria (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Blake goes on a stabbing spree

Daryan shows Max a leaflet advertising Maria’s refugee drop-in session at Speed Daal.

He invites him to come along but Max doesn’t seem interested.

Later on, Max watches a livestream on his phone as Blake stands outside of Speed Daal, giving a racist speech.

He sets about going on a stabbing spree to put a stop to the drop-in session.

Blake goes inside and makes Maria his target.

But, will Max warn anyone about what Blake plans to do?

Will anyone get injured?

Stephen’s humiliated in front of an old friend (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla embarrasses Stephen

Stephen promises Elaine that she will have her first repayment installment today and also offers to buy her dinner.

At the factory, Carla tells Stephen to help in packing, making him embarrassed.

As Carla has a meeting with one of Stephen’s old friends, Dick Havisham, Stephen’s left feeling humiliated when Carla highlights him over in packing.

Will Stephen get his revenge on Carla?

Gemma’s plans fall through (Credit: ITV)

Gemma’s dreams fail to become a reality

Gemma shows a potential client around her house.

However, she isn’t comfortable with allowing her children to be looked after by Gemma due to her lack of childcare qualifications.

Gemma feels deflated and tells Chesney that her plans of running a childminding service can’t happen.

She can’t go ahead with it without the qualifications.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.