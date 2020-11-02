Coronation Street fans are begging for Evelyn and Roy to get together after their sweet scenes last week.

Recently Evelyn got in a relationship with her old flame Arthur. But last week he ended their relationship after she suggested they went away together for a month.

He later confessed to her that he has a wife who is in hospital, however she had a stroke four years before and was left badly brain damaged.

Arthur told Evelyn about his wife. But she ended their relationship for good (Credit: ITV)

But Evelyn was devastated and ended things with Arthur. Later, she went over the café and told Roy about her breakup.

As Roy cooked his vegetarian paella, Evelyn offered to help and the two ended up spending some time together.

In the scenes, the two played scrabble together and Evelyn said she would’ve missed her life on the cobbles if she had gone away with Arthur.

Fans loved the scenes between Evelyn and Roy and begged for them to become a couple.

Evelyn just get with Roy such a well suited couple #Corrie — KC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🙏🏻♥️ (@KBC122012) October 30, 2020

Am I the only one that's wants Roy and Evelyn to get together.#Corrie — david lawton (@lawtondavid1) October 30, 2020

Roy and Evelyn are in love!!!! THEY’RE MEANT TO BE 😍😭❤️ #Corrie — Telly Tweets 📺 (@TellyTweets_) October 30, 2020

Evelyn and Roy, the next #Corrie power couple 😏 — RTovey (@RKTovey) October 30, 2020

Evelyn and Roy are true love – why can’t they see it 😭😭😭 #Corrie — Natalie (@NattByrne) October 30, 2020

Wonder if something may happen between Roy and Evelyn #Corrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) November 1, 2020

Coronation Street: Evelyn and Roy

Coronation Street fans know Roy was married to Hayley, who died in 2014.

Hayley was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2013. However her cancer was terminal.

Hayley and Roy were together for many years. But she died in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

She decided she wanted to die on her own terms and in January 2014, she took her own life.

The following year, Roy met Cathy Matthews and the pair eventually started a relationship. However it wasn’t meant to be and the pair split up, but appear to have remained friends.

Evelyn was married to a man named Harold. But he died before her time on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Evelyn was married to a man named Harold, but he died back in 1982.

Now Evelyn and Arthur have split up, could there be a romance ahead for her and Roy?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

