Coronation Street spoilers: Roy in devastating diagnosis after collapsing?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Roy suffers some chest pains while taking Freddie the dog for a walk.

As Freddie runs off to chase a cat, Roy is unable to catch up due to his pains, making Evelyn fear for her friend.

As Evelyn calls for an ambulance, will Roy die after collapsing? Will the paramedics get to him in time in Coronation Street spoilers?

Roy rushed out of his salsa class (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy’s not been feeling well

Roy hasn’t been feeling well recently, first showing signs that something was wrong during a dance class at the community centre.

Evelyn had won some salsa classes after entering Glenda’s raffle. She’d asked Roy to join her as her dancing partner after refusing to let one of the kids take the class in her place.

As the first session got underway Roy stopped and said that he wasn’t feeling very well before rushing off.

Afterwards, Roy made a medical appointment and explained to Dr Gaddas that he was experiencing chest pains and a shortness of breath.

She referred him to the hospitals for some tests. When Evelyn found out she told Roy that she would accompany him during his appointment, despite Roy being reluctant.

Will Roy die? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy to die?

Next week, Nina tells Evelyn that Roy’s nervous about taking Freddie for a walk. With this, Evelyn offers to join him.

However, while on the walk, Roy suffers from some awful chest pains which makes Evelyn encourage him to chase up his appointment with the heart specialist.

Walking through the precinct, Freddie spots a cat and chases after it. However, Roy can’t catch up due to his chest pains.

As Roy collapses, Evelyn calls for an ambulance. But, will Roy die? Can the paramedics get to him in time? What’s the reason for Roy’s worrying symptoms?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

