Coronation Street's Roy looks in pain and, in a bubble, is Evelyn who is on the phone worried
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy in devastating diagnosis after collapsing?

He's been ignoring warning signs

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Roy suffers some chest pains while taking Freddie the dog for a walk.

As Freddie runs off to chase a cat, Roy is unable to catch up due to his pains, making Evelyn fear for her friend.

As Evelyn calls for an ambulance, will Roy die after collapsing? Will the paramedics get to him in time in Coronation Street spoilers?

Roy clutches his chest at the community centre while Evelyn and Glenda look on, dismayed

Roy rushed out of his salsa class (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy’s not been feeling well

Roy hasn’t been feeling well recently, first showing signs that something was wrong during a dance class at the community centre.

Evelyn had won some salsa classes after entering Glenda’s raffle. She’d asked Roy to join her as her dancing partner after refusing to let one of the kids take the class in her place.

As the first session got underway Roy stopped and said that he wasn’t feeling very well before rushing off.

Afterwards, Roy made a medical appointment and explained to Dr Gaddas that he was experiencing chest pains and a shortness of breath.

She referred him to the hospitals for some tests. When Evelyn found out she told Roy that she would accompany him during his appointment, despite Roy being reluctant.

Will Roy die? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy to die?

Next week, Nina tells Evelyn that Roy’s nervous about taking Freddie for a walk. With this, Evelyn offers to join him.

However, while on the walk, Roy suffers from some awful chest pains which makes Evelyn encourage him to chase up his appointment with the heart specialist.

Walking through the precinct, Freddie spots a cat and chases after it. However, Roy can’t catch up due to his chest pains.

As Roy collapses, Evelyn calls for an ambulance. But, will Roy die? Can the paramedics get to him in time? What’s the reason for Roy’s worrying symptoms?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Roy Tells Evelyn About His Health Issues - Coronation Street 19th April 2023

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Roy die in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers Roy Cropper

Trending Articles

Channel 4 Escape to the Chateau stars on Lorraine
Channel 4 cuts ties with Escape to the Chateau stars amid ‘investigation’
Georgia and Tommy TOWIE
TOWIE couple call off wedding following miscarriage devastation
Meghan Markle smiling with Kate Middleton looking serious
Meghan Markle fans call out Princess of Wales over ‘shameful’ engagement yesterday
Rebekah Vardy in her documentary
Rebekah Vardy disgustingly trolled as she opens up on sexual abuse in harrowing Channel 4 documentary
Phillip Schofield smiling wearing a brown jacket
OPINION: Hold up, what is Phillip Schofield actually supposed to have done wrong?
Coronation Street's Aaron, Abi, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fan theory: Horrifying twist predicted for Aaron and Abi now she knows the truth