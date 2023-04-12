Coronation Street spoilers: Roy sparks health fears as he suffers worrying episode

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Roy attends a salsa class with Evelyn but rushes off after feeling under the weather.

Afterwards, he goes to the medical centre and reveals that he has been experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath. So what’s wrong with Roy?

Roy starts to feel unwell (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy rushes out of his salsa class

In next week’s Coronation Street, Evelyn manages to rope in Roy to go to a salsa class with her at the community centre, run by Glenda. As the two start dancing, Glenda realises that she’s got a difficult task ahead. She’ll have to work her magic in order for them to get good at dancing.

As he and Evelyn start dancing across the floor, Roy clutches his chest in pain before revealing that he doesn’t feel very well. Rushing out of the salsa class, Roy heads back to the café whilst leaving Evelyn to wonder what’s the matter with him.

Back in the café, Evelyn confronts Roy about leaving her halfway through her salsa class, leaving him to try and defend himself. He explains that he didn’t feel very well but won’t say what’s wrong. Evelyn gets frustrated with Roy and leaves the café in a bad mood.

Roy’s concerned for his health (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy goes to the doctors

Becoming concerned for his health, Roy decides the best thing to do is to book an appointment with Dr Gaddas at the medical centre. During his appointment, Roy reveals that he’s been experiencing chest pains alongside some breathlessness.

Dr Gaddas books him in for some tests, leading Evelyn to find out and promise to go with Roy to the hospital. With both Evelyn and Roy concerned for Roy’s health after he experiences some worrying symptoms, what’s wrong with Roy? How serious is Roy’s illness?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What’s wrong with Roy in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!