Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny terrified after Glenda puts her in hospital

Jenny fears that Glenda’s taking over The Rovers, with things made worse when Glenda puts her in hospital.

What does Glenda do to Jenny in next week’s Corrie spoilers?

Jenny wants her job back (Credit: ITV)

Jenny’s staying at The Rovers

Viewers will know that Jenny was preparing to leave Weatherfield and hand over the reins of The Rovers to Daisy.

She was off to Canada to start a new life with her fiancé, Leo.

However, Jenny stayed put when Leo disappeared and she came to the assumption that he had gone to Canada without her.

He had just found out about her kiss with Stephen and must have got cold feet.

Little did Jenny know that her partner was actually lying dead in the back of an Underworld van, after being killed by Stephen.

Assuming that he’d just continued with their plans, without her, Jenny remained in Weatherfield.

However, it seems like not everyone has got the memo that Jenny is here to stay.

Glenda’s a favourite with the punters (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Glenda puts Jenny in hospital

Next week’s Corrie spoilers reveal that Glenda puts Jenny in hospital.

The Rovers are having a quiz night and Glenda’s got it into her head that she’s hosting it.

However, Jenny soon tells her that she’ll be the one hosting the night.

Glenda gets her way when Jenny twists her ankle on the floor Glenda had just mopped and ends up in hospital.

The show must go on, so Glenda continues with the quiz night, with the punters having a whale of a time.

When Jenny gets home, Daisy tells her about all of the praise that Glenda’s been getting.

Jenny’s furious and starts thinking that Glenda’s going to take over the pub.

She reckons that Glenda made the floor extra shiny on purpose so that Jenny would slip and have to leave the quiz night in her hands.

Did Glenda injure Jenny on purpose?

Should Jenny be worried?

