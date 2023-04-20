Coronation Street's background and logo
Soaps

Coronation Street fans beg soap not to kill off iconic character

Roy needs protecting at all costs

By Tamzin Meyer

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday April 19, 2023) saw Roy go for a doctor’s appointment after experiencing chest pains and a shortness of breath.

Roy then told Evelyn that Dr Gaddas had booked him in for some more tests at the hospital, with Evelyn vowing to accompany him.

Now, Coronation Street fans are fearing for Roy’s health and are begging the soap not to kill their beloved Roy off.

Roy’s health took a bad turn (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy went for a doctor’s appointment

Recently, Roy attended a salsa class with Evelyn at the community centre after Evelyn won the classes on a raffle.

However, mid-dance Roy started to feel unwell and rushed off, leaving Evelyn to continue on her own with Glenda teaching her. Evelyn had thought that Roy was just making an excuse to leave the lesson because he didn’t want to dance with her.

Last night, Roy attended a doctor’s appointment with Dr Gaddas, explaining that he was experiencing a shortness of breath and chest pains. With this, Dr Gaddas referred him to the hospital for some tests, noting that his blood pressure was high.

Roy then told Evelyn about his appointment at the hospital, asking her if she could look after Freddie the dog whilst he went to the appointment. However, Evelyn insisted on accompanying him to the appointment despite Roy protesting against this idea.

Glenda advises Roy and Evelyn as they take a dance lesson on Corrie
Fans are begging the soap to protect Roy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg soap not to kill off Roy

Fans are fearing the worst for Roy after hearing about his health issues and are now begging the soap not to kill off Roy Cropper.

One Coronation Street fan warned the soap: “Corrie cannot kill Roy off, hearts will break, people will suffer, days of mourning will be had.”

Another viewer begged: “Listen Corrie producers: 1. Do not. I repeat, DO NOT kill off our Roy. Ever. 2. Let Ryan have some happiness for crying out loud. 3. Basically number 1 again – do not harm Roy”

A third fan feared for Roy’s future and demanded: “DO NOT EVEN THINK ABOUT KILLING OFF OUR ROY!!!”

Coronation Street Roy looking confused
Will Roy be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What’s wrong with Roy?

Roy’s symptoms could be down to a number of things. Roy may be suffering from panic attacks or even allergies from Freddie. However, there could also be something seriously wrong with Roy.

What’s wrong with Roy? Is Coronation Street planning on killing the beloved favourite? Will fans be left devastated as Roy’s future is put at risk?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Roy Tells Evelyn About His Health Issues - Coronation Street 19th April 2023

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What’s wrong with Roy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Roy Cropper

Trending Articles

Paul O'Grady coffin / Paul O'Grady smiling
Paul O’Grady’s daughter leaves heartbreaking note at funeral from her and his grandchildren
Paul O'Grady's coffin and the star with a dog
Paul O’Grady laid to rest in private funeral service at St Rumwold’s Church in Kent
Prince Harry looking glum with Buckingham Palace in background
Prince Harry’s ‘fleeting’ coronation visit to ‘backfire’ as former friend claims ‘this is all for his next book’
Nick Knowles on Lorraine and girlfriend at event
Nick Knowles breaks silence on engagement rumours as he addresses criticism over age gap with girlfriend
Bradley Walsh and son Barney
Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh’s emotional confession about son Barney
Sally Lindsay, Paul O'Grady and Alan Carr at funeral
Alan Carr and Sally Lindsay lead celebs attending Paul O’Grady’s funeral as locals gather with their dogs