Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday April 19, 2023) saw Roy go for a doctor’s appointment after experiencing chest pains and a shortness of breath.

Roy then told Evelyn that Dr Gaddas had booked him in for some more tests at the hospital, with Evelyn vowing to accompany him.

Now, Coronation Street fans are fearing for Roy’s health and are begging the soap not to kill their beloved Roy off.

Roy’s health took a bad turn (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy went for a doctor’s appointment

Recently, Roy attended a salsa class with Evelyn at the community centre after Evelyn won the classes on a raffle.

However, mid-dance Roy started to feel unwell and rushed off, leaving Evelyn to continue on her own with Glenda teaching her. Evelyn had thought that Roy was just making an excuse to leave the lesson because he didn’t want to dance with her.

Last night, Roy attended a doctor’s appointment with Dr Gaddas, explaining that he was experiencing a shortness of breath and chest pains. With this, Dr Gaddas referred him to the hospital for some tests, noting that his blood pressure was high.

Roy then told Evelyn about his appointment at the hospital, asking her if she could look after Freddie the dog whilst he went to the appointment. However, Evelyn insisted on accompanying him to the appointment despite Roy protesting against this idea.

Fans are begging the soap to protect Roy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg soap not to kill off Roy

Fans are fearing the worst for Roy after hearing about his health issues and are now begging the soap not to kill off Roy Cropper.

One Coronation Street fan warned the soap: “Corrie cannot kill Roy off, hearts will break, people will suffer, days of mourning will be had.”

#Corrie cannot kill Roy off, hearts will break, people will suffer, days of mourning will be had — Dave (@DavidMackayy) April 19, 2023

Listen #Corrie producers:

1. Do not, I repeat, DO NOT kill off Roy. Ever.

2. Let Ryan have some happiness for crying out loud.

3. Basically number 1 again – do not harm Roy — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) April 19, 2023

DO NOT EVEN THINK ABOUT KILLING OFF OUR ROY!!! #Corrie pic.twitter.com/YdEonUDWtd — Kay💜 (@kay__tweets) April 19, 2023

Another viewer begged: “Listen Corrie producers: 1. Do not. I repeat, DO NOT kill off our Roy. Ever. 2. Let Ryan have some happiness for crying out loud. 3. Basically number 1 again – do not harm Roy”

A third fan feared for Roy’s future and demanded: “DO NOT EVEN THINK ABOUT KILLING OFF OUR ROY!!!”

Will Roy be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What’s wrong with Roy?

Roy’s symptoms could be down to a number of things. Roy may be suffering from panic attacks or even allergies from Freddie. However, there could also be something seriously wrong with Roy.

What’s wrong with Roy? Is Coronation Street planning on killing the beloved favourite? Will fans be left devastated as Roy’s future is put at risk?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

