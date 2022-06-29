Coronation Street spoilers: Phill’s ex arrives to ruin Fiz’s wedding day

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Phill‘s ex-wife Camilla turns up and causes trouble for him and Fiz.

Meanwhile Evelyn is suspicious of Mimi and Tyrone wants Fiz back.

Camilla arrives (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Phill’s ex Camilla arrives

Evelyn is convinced Mimi is faking her injury and tells Fiz she thinks Mimi has a plan to sabotage the wedding.

When Hope’s bridesmaid dress gets covered in wine, Mimi blames Cerberus. Evelyn is furious.

As an argument ensues, Phill is annoyed at Fiz for not giving Mimi the benefit of the doubt and believing Evelyn.

Phill and Fiz are talking on the street when a car pulls up and a beautiful woman steps out.

She introduces herself to Fiz as Camilla, Phill’s ex-wife.

Phill is confused as to why Camilla has turned up, but reassures Fiz that he can’t wait to marry her and Camilla is no threat.

Meanwhile Tyrone still has feelings for Fiz. After opening up to Kevin, he encourages him to be honest and Tyrone decides he needs to tell Fiz how he feels before it’s too late.

Later Evelyn is forced to apologise to Mimi.

Camilla comes to Fiz’s hen do (Credit: ITV)

Camilla causes trouble on Fiz’s hen night

Knowing Camilla is around, Fiz feels obligated to invite her to her hen night.

Fiz calls in at the garage after Tyrone confessed his feelings.

She tells him that she does love him but can’t trust him and will be marrying Phill.

At the hen do, Fiz and her friends have a game of Mr and Mrs. However it seems to prove that Camilla knows Phill far better than Fiz does.

Camilla goes up to Fiz and confesses she and Phill are still in love and he wants her back.

Furious, Fiz confronts Phill about emails he has sent to Camilla, but Phill insists he hasn’t done anything.

He becomes suspicious that Mimi had something to do with it and banishes her from the house and the wedding.

Will the wedding go to plan? (Credit: ITV)

Wedding day disaster?

Phill and Fiz’s wedding day soon arrives and they are shocked to learn that the registrar has been cancelled.

After a lot of rushing around they manage to get things back on track.

Meanwhile Tyrone goes to see Fiz and gives her a pair of Vera’s vintage earrings.

With the wedding about to start Evelyn and Tyrone take their seats.

They watch as the couple prepare to take their vows, but will everything go to plan?

