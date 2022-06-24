Carla looks concerned, Nicky smiles and Peter looks worried in Coronation Street spoilers
Coronation Street spoilers: Peter cheats with Nicky?

Relationship with Carla deteriorates as Thorne feud rumbles on

By Robert Leigh

In latest Coronation Street spoilers for upcoming episodes of the ITV soap, could Peter do the dirty on Carla?

After Thorne offers Peter £100,000 to settle their feud, Peter continues to bristle – and strongly considers rejecting the huge sum.

This doesn’t go down well with Carla, who warns her husband to think carefully about his decision.

Tensions between the couple are also evident as Carla urges Peter to be grateful for his health as he stews over the GMC’s possible verdict.

But could all of this lead to Peter seeking comfort from a very unexpected sympathetic source in Nicky?

Nicky is tearful in Coronation Street spoilers
Nicky and Peter bond as he and Carla don’t see eye-to-eye (Credit: Coronation Street YouTube)

Coronation Street spoilers: Peter and Nicky get to know each other better

Corrie’s Friday July 1 episode sees an unlikely relationship form.

It follows a week where Peter’s dispute with Thorne continues to frustrate. It’s driving a wedge between him and Carla as she tries to make him see what is best, not only for him, but for their future.

Read more: Coronation Street fans annoyed by latest schedule change

However, Peter refuses to forgive Simon after he falls for a trick from the typically slippery Thorne.

And that only makes things worse between Carla and Peter.

She consequently lectures Peter about being bitter – but could his obsession with Thorne mean his eye wanders elsewhere?

Corrie Peter is stunned when Nicky gets in his cab at the police station
Nicky stuns Peter by getting in his cab (Credit: ITV)

Peter picks up Nicky

Heading to the police station to pick up a fare, Peter is surprised to see his customer is Nicky.

She has apparently been arrested for no reason. But Peter and Nicky discover they have a something in common – a shared disdain for being subjected to abuses by authority figures.

But do they also have a mutual appreciation beyond that?

Read more: What’s wrong with Audrey Roberts in Coronation Street? Is she going to die?

Peter tells Daniel and Carla about his encounter with the former sex worker.

Daniel has quite the complicated history with Nicky. His response shocks Peter – but how will Carla react?

Is Peter set to cheat with a kindred spirit?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

