Classic Coronation Street Ken Barlow
Soaps

Coronation Street fans annoyed by latest schedule change

The Classic episodes are being messed with!

By Carena Crawford

Coronation Street fans tuning into the Classic episodes on ITV3 every day have been left fuming this week.

They are usually treated to two episodes each afternoon at 2.40pm and 3.10pm.

However twice this week – and once last week – the channel only aired one outing to the cobbles.

Ken Barlow looks upset with his head bowed in Classic Coronation Street
Ken is having a hard time in classic episodes (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fan theory on the real reason Wendy Crozier is back

Coronation Street fans unhappy by latest schedule change

Fans looking forward to those afternoon repeats were not in the least bit impressed.

One insisted it had “better be temporary” and another said: “This is not good”.

“This is getting annoying now,” chimed in a third.

Is the Coronation Street schedule change temporary?

Although it also happened once last week as well, the schedule change is thankfully not forever.

In fact, today (Thursday June 23) things are back to normal.

The drop to one episode appears to have been down to longer-than-usual episodes of Downton Abbey the previous two days.

After Coronation Street airs, there’s a Midsomer Murders followed by a Downton.

Although Downton usually only lasts one hour, on Tuesday and Wednesday the episodes were on for an hour and a half. This meant Corrie was cut down to just one episode to accommodate the period drama.

Classic Coronation Street Danny looks at Sally as she explains why she isn't sure about marrying him
Danny will have his heart broken before too long (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

What’s happening in Classic Coronation Street this week?

We’re in January 2001 and after a New Year proposal, Sally Webster (present-day Metcalfe) has been considering whether to make Danny Hargreaves her second husband.

She says yes, but we all know it doesn’t work out…

Elsewhere, Peter Barlow is a real nasty piece of work.

He’s made Ken take the blame for him for a driving offence, but as Ken is applying to be a magistrate this will ruin his chances.

And Peter’s about to drop another bombshell on his dad about his sister Susan and a big Adam-shaped secret she’s been hiding.

Also, Maria and Tyrone are together in 2001, but they are having problems in the bedroom department.

Fans can watch the latest Classic episode on the ITV Hub if they’ve missed them on ITV3!

Classic Coronation Street usually airs Monday to Friday at 2.40pm and 3.10pm on ITV3.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Linda Robson wearing a brunette wig on Loose Women
Loose Women star Linda Robson shows off dramatic ‘new look’
Rowan Atkinson speaking, Jermaine Jenas looking surprised on The One Show on BBC
The One Show hosts under fire for behaviour during Rowan Atkinson interview
George Michael and Kenny Goss
George Michael’s ex Kenny Goss breaks silence on star’s death as he makes heartbreaking admission
Kate Middleton and Prince William smiling during engagements
Kate and William’s first official joint portrait released as ‘subtle’ tribute ‘revealed’
William and Kate looking at their portrait and smiling
William and Kate fans spot duke’s ‘James Bond pose’ in new portrait as he delivers his verdict
Michael Owen smiling on Lorraine and daughter Gemma Owen smiling on Love Island
Michael Owen issues warning over daughter Gemma: ‘She turns into a horror’