Coronation Street spoilers: Peter arrested in bust up with the man who saved his life

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Peter Barlow is big trouble when he’s arrested after attacking Mr Thorne – the surgeon who saved his life when he performed Peter’s liver transplant operation last year.

The drama kicks off because Mr Thorne is Aggie’s new boss at the hospital, after she was transferred to his department.

Aggie was worried as she had heard that Mr Thorne was a formidable character, so was pleased when he turned out to be charming.

What will Aggie do? (Credit: ITV)

Peter finds out the truth

However, Mr Thorne showed his true colours when he had a follow-up appointment with Peter.

He accused Aggie of trying to undermine him during the meeting, and even dished her out a verbal warning.

The incident left Aggie angry. And things didn’t get any better after she walked in on Mr Thorne revealing a shocking secret about Peter’s life-saving surgery.

Aggie had overheard Mr Thorne gloating that he had won a bet by carrying out Peter’s operation in record time.

She was shocked at this lack of professionalism, but her fury is nothing compared to Peter’s when word gets to him next week.

He is particularly upset because it seems that the reason Mr Thorne chose Peter for the bet was because he was an alcoholic.

Peter reckons that Mr Thorne thought that his condition meant his life was worth less than those of other patients.

Peter hits Mr Thorne where it hurts. (Credit: ITV)

Peter’s showdown with Mr Thorne

Furious, Peter tracks down Mr Thorne to a posh restaurant where he’s having lunch and confronts him.

Demanding an apology, Peter doesn’t get what he wants.

And soon Mr Thorne’s attitude winds Peter up so much that he loses his cool and lashes out. He punches Mr Thorne and soon the police are called.

Later, Peter is charged with assault at the police station.

Peter ends up in hot water (Credit: ITV)

Carla steps up

Worried about the situation, Carla decides to try and help.

She manages to get Mr Thorne to agree to drop the charges if Peter will withdraw his complain to the hospital.

However, there’s a catch – he wants to take Carla to dinner.

Carla’s in a quandary (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Peter on the warpath… again!

Later, Peter spots a text on Carla’s phone and is again disgusted by Mr Thorne’s actions.

He tells Carla he’s going to make the surgeon pay and starts by getting on the phone to the Gazette.

Meanwhile, he asks Aggie if she can check the records at the hospital to see if there’s anything incriminating in there.

Has a huge new feud on the Street just kicked off?

