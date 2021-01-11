Peter has been in Coronation Street since 1965. But will he die as he chooses not to take a liver transplant?

Recently Peter was told his liver was failing after year’s of struggling with alcohol addiction.

But in tonight’s episode (Monday, January 11) he decided he doesn’t want to have a liver transplant, should he need one.

Daniel offered to be Peter’s donor if he’s a match (Credit: ITV)

Will Peter die?

Who is Peter in Coronation Street?

Peter is the son of Ken Barlow and Valerie Barlow. He also has a twin sister Susan, who died in 2001.

Ken is Peter’s dad. But he’s trying to get Peter to accept Daniel’s offer (Credit: ITV)

Valerie died in 1971 after having an electric shock from her hairdryer.

Will Peter die in Coronation Street?

Whilst we don’t know for sure if Peter will live or die, we do know 2021 will be a big year for Peter.

Over the years, Peter has struggled with alcohol addiction and ended up relapsing at the end of 2020.

Last year, Peter was devastated after learning his fiancé Carla cheated on him with his nephew Adam.

Peter refused Daniel’s offer. But will he change his mind? (Credit: ITV)

Peter began drinking once again, which led to him ending up back in hospital.

Speaking about Peter and Carla’s relationship, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod told Entertainment Daily and other media: “They will always remain in love.

“I think the aftermath of what happened in the 60th will probably be the biggest task for Peter personally in terms of his mental wellbeing. His physical wellbeing is going to hit an all time low.

Carla and Peter split after he found out she slept with Adam. However it sounds like there could be a chance for a reunion (Credit: ITV)

“But in terms of his relationship with Carla, the intention with doing this story was always to see them both make a terrible mistake. In Carla’s case it was with Adam and with Peter’s case, it was hitting the bottle again.

“So they both make huge mistakes. But actually they come out of the other side of it stronger than they ever have done. So this is supposed to be the kind of last trial by fire of this relationship.”

Who plays Peter? What’s going to happen next?

Peter is played by actor Chris Gascoyne. He is the seventh actor to play the character and joined the Coronation Street cast in 2000.

Iain revealed that Chris would be going “full method actor” for this storyline.

Peter started drinking again last year (Credit: ITV)

He added: “Peter’s addiction will be taken to new depths. Chris goes full method actor and immerses himself in it, so we’re talking to doctors and nutritionists to make it as visually realistic and shocking as possible.

“We had to go right to the end this time as he’s always been warned what would happen to him if he kept drinking.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

