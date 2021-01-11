Amy has been in Coronation Street since 2004. But who is Elle Mulvaney, who plays her? And how old is she?

Who plays Amy in Coronation Street?

Amy is played by 18-year old actress Elle Mulvaney.

Elle has played Amy since 2010 (Credit: ITV)

Elle has played Amy since 2010. She is the eighth actress to play Tracy and Steve’s daughter.

Who is Elle Mulvaney?

As well as being an actress, Elle is often active on her social media accounts Instagram and TikTok.

The actress shares make-up and beauty videos as well as talking about working on Coronation Street.

Recently, she shared pictures of her new hair and make up look to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elle 🪐 (@ellejmulvaney)

She captioned the post: “got bored, did my hair and make up and made a TikTok – how’s your night going?”

Her co-star Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan, commented: “The natural beauty you hold honestly amazes me.”

Emmerdale actress Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer, wrote: “Beauty.”

Last month Elle and Tanisha shared a behind the scenes tour of the show on TikTok.

Who is Amy’s family?

Amy Barlow is the daughter of Steve and Tracy McDonald, born in 2004.

She is also the granddaughter of Ken Barlow, Dierdre Barlow, Liz McDonald and Jim McDonald.

Amy and her family (Credit: ITV)

Amy has three half siblings on her dad’s side, Emma Brooker, Oliver Battersby, who sadly died recently and Rauiri McDonald, who died after being born prematurely.

Is Amy Barlow pregnant on Coronation Street? Who got her pregnant?

In 2019, Amy discovered she was pregnant at 14 years old. At first she refused to say who the father is, but eventually Tracy sussed out it was 17-year-old Tyler Jefferies, who terrorised Amy’s cousin Simon.

Originally the teenager decided she wanted to keep the baby. However when her parents talked of adopting her baby, she had a termination behind their backs.

Amy discovered she was pregnant in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

At first Tracy believed she had a miscarriage, but eventually she told her that she had an abortion.

In recent weeks, she was heartbroken when her brother Oliver died. The toddler had been diagnosed with Mitochondrial disease last year.

After weeks on life support, Steve and Oliver’s mum Leanne made the difficult decision to turn off their son’s life support.



Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

