Coronation Street fans think Gail and David Platt’s housing woes are pointless because they can easily afford to buy a new house.

In the ITV soap, the hairdresser was conned out of selling his house to developer Ray Crosby.

Ray Crosby has David over a barrel with the house (Credit: ITV)

Evil Ray paid a builder to cause a sinkhole to open up in the garden so David would be more likely to sell.

David said at the time he had no money to fix it – and nor did any of the other Platts.

Having sold the Coronation Street house for full market value, David has cash in the bank – but he is acting as if he is poverty stricken.

Likewise his mother Gail had a windfall of £40k a short time again, but is acting as if she has nothing.

She was conned out of £40k by Lewis Archer, forcing her to sell the house to David. But two years ago, Lewis returned the cash.

And fans have noticed.

Lewis swindled Gail Platt out of £40k – but then returned it (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Gail Platt hiding £40k?

Pointing this out, one wrote on Digital Spy Forums: “David was paid full market value for his house.

“Wasn’t this £120k? Also, years ago when Gail lost 40k to that gigolo with a seductive voice, surely she would’ve had the remaining £60k to £80k of value from the sale of the house? Why can’t she buy a flat or house of her own?”

Others pointed out that the family received £9,000 back when conman Lewis first returned.

And then another £40,000 a year ago when he returned again shortly before his death.

One said: “That’s what Lewis did when he left the first time. When he returned, he ended up paying Gail the £40K.”

Another added: “Plus the ‘gigolo’ paid her back the £40k before he died.”

All in all it left fans confused about why the family can’t simply buy a new house given their available resources.

Others blasted the storyline for being unrealistic.

“It’s ridiculous,” one said of Coronation Street favourite Gail.

“Sally will only move if she gets a castle in Cheshire and David and Gail will only move if they can stay exactly where they are.

“It’s utter nonsense the whole storyline. Everyone has been given market value for their property. But they want more and or want the Street to remain exactly as it is even if they leave.”

