Coronation Street SPOILERS: Yasmeen to save Asha Alahan from controlling Corey

Coronation Street resident Yasmeen will save Asha Alahan from controlling boyfriend Corey soon.

Yasmeen survived controlling abuser Geoff and has been slowly rebuilding her life and confidence since he died last year.

Yasmeen survived Geoff and will help Asha Alahan with Corey (Credit: ITV)

And next week she is going to see Asha experiencing the beginnings of coercive control.

After Nina gives her a choker for her birthday, a thrilled Asha wears it.

But her boyfriend Corey turns dark and insists she removes it – publicly.

Actress Tanisha Gorey explains: “At first it’s more the embarrassment, she wants the floor to swallow her up, she doesn’t want any attention.

“Also after everything she’s been through with him she doesn’t want people to see this. She wanted everything to be OK so people can see she made the right decision by getting back with him. She doesn’t want people judging her.

“Unfortunately, she does listen to him and she does take it off, it’s heartbreaking for her.

Corey shows his true colours next week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Yasmeen saves Asha Alahan from controlling Corey

“She feels that Nina is the only person who really sees her and the fact that the choker is from her and she’s giving in to Corey makes it even worse.”

Noticing what happens, Yasmeen will see something of Geoff in Corey and steps in.

She encourages Asha not to let any boy treat her this way and tells her that Corey is behaving badly.

“[Asha] knows what Yasmeen has been through and how vulnerable and scared she must be even to be out of the house,” Tanisha added.

“So the fact she’s come over and had the conversation that enough shows Asha what’s going on.

“It does worry her, yes, if it’s bad enough for Yasmeen to come over and warn her about it then there must be something in it.”

Asha knows Corey is wrong – and with help from Yasmeen resists him (Credit: ITV)

Things look set to get darker for Asha as Corrie producer Iain Macleod recently revealed a heartbreaking story for the teen.

“A huge story for next year, for which we lay the groundwork this year, involves the younger characters of Asha, Nina, Aadi and Kelly,” the producer told Digital Spy last year.

“They’re going to be mixed up in a story that is incredibly hard-hitting and will have massive ramifications for Roy and for Abi.

“Essentially it’s going to be one of the biggest things we do next year, by some margin.”

