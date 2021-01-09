Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Faye panicking that she could be pregnant with Ray’s baby. Meanwhile Tim discovers the truth about Adam’s attack.

Also, Peter is given a lifeline. But will he take it?

Here are eight big spoilers from next week’s episodes.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Tim starts to become suspicious

Faye confides in Maria that the guilt of attacking Adam is too much and making her ill.

Maria is shocked when Faye admits she wants to own up to her crimes.

Gary calls Maria from prison and is worried when she tells him Faye is struggling.

Tim is shocked when the police question him about the rucksack found in Gary’s possession.

The police reveal the weapon used to attack Adam was found in the bag.

Tim confides in Sally that Faye hasn’t been herself recently. He’s worried she may have something to do with the weapon in the rucksack.

2. Faye fears she’s pregnant with Ray’s baby

Tim quizzes Faye about the missing rucksack that he lent to Gary. But Faye denies all knowledge.

Faye panics and announces she’s spending the night at Maria’s. She later tells Maria she thinks she could be pregnant with Ray’s baby.

Eventually Faye confesses everything to Tim, and he’s left seething with Ray.

3. Tim goes to see Gary in prison

Tim visits Gary in prison and admits he knows everything.

He wants to go to the police, but Gary states that they need to keep quiet for Faye’s sake.

Will Tim agree?

4. Peter hits self destruct

Peter returns from Scotland and reveals he hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol.

But he is left upset when the doctors tells him there is no improvement on his liver function.

Daniel tells Peter he will be his liver donor if they’re a match.

But Peter asks Adam to draw up an ‘Advance Decision to Refuse Treatment’ declaration.

Ken begs Peter to consider Daniel’s offer and not throw his life away.

5. Peter starts drinking again

However Carla is shocked when she catches Peter drinking again.

Carla pleads with Peter to reconsider his drinking, but her words fall on deaf ears.

Realising that living in a pub isn’t helping Peter, Jenny asks him to find somewhere else to live.

Later Steve finds Peter unconscious in the ginnel and shots for Ken to come quickly.

Dr Gaddas later explains he has hypothermia and needs warmth and rest. But Peter refuses and heads out, to Ken’s horror.

6. Simon struggles to look after Leanne

Simon continues to look after Leanne, but she refuses to eat. As she flees to her room in tears, Simon feels helpless.

However, the game is soon up when Nick lets himself into the flat. He is shocked to see that Leanne there.

Leanne lies to Nick that she has just got back from France.

Simon urges Leanne to see that Nick is suffering too. But when she retorts hat Oliver wasn’t his son, Simon flinches and Leanne is mortified.

Simon allows Leanne one sleeping pill. However he hides the packet as a precaution.

7. Dev has a surprise for the twins

Dev tells Asha and Aadi he has a surprise for their 16th birthday.

But they’re underwhelmed that the surprise is their initials added to the corner shop sign.

A hopeful Asha suggest to Corey they could do something nice for her birthday.

However it’s clear all he’s interested in is sex.

8. Corey breaks up with Asha

Nina cheers Asha up when she gifts her a choker, just like the one she wears.

But when Corey doesn’t like it, Asha takes it off. Yasmeen warns Asha that she shouldn’t be spoken to like that.

When Corey sees her wearing it again, he demands she removes it. But when she stands her ground, he ends their relationship.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

