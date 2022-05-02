Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Peter loses his temper and it could cost him badly. Can Carla save him?

Meanwhile, also in Corrie, Abi manages to turn the tables on Imran, and Summer is left with a broken heart again. How will it affect her recovery?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

1. Peter hits out

Furious Peter finds out what Mr Thorne did over his operation and subsequently declares he’s going to end the surgeon’s power trip.

Peter confronts him in a restaurant.

Mr Thorne winds Peter up and as a result Peter loses his temper.

He punches the medical man and after that the police are called.

Peter is arrested on suspicion of assault and is later charged.

Can Carla get him out of this one?

2. Kelly begs Imran to help

Kelly begs Imran to check what Ben saw was real.

She is desperate to help Abi keep Alfie.

3. Abi vows to beat Imran

Imran and Toyah plan a naming ceremony for Alfie, but don’t invite Abi.

Furious Abi tells Imran she’s going to prove her innocence and that he can stuff his naming ceremony.

4. Abi turns the tables

Abi follows Ben and films him as he buys some drugs.

She’s delighted to have caught him on camera.

Ben sees her and so she gives him a choice.

He can either admit Imran paid him to lie or she’ll give her video to his boss and the police.

What will Ben do?

5. Summer broken-hearted again

Summer gently tells Aadi she’s met someone else and goes to see Aaron from her support group.

As she’s feeling close to him she therefore decides to open up to him about her bulimia.

Aaron is shocked and Summer is terrified she’s scared him off.

Aaron tells Summer he doesn’t judge her, but thinks it’s best if they only see each other at the support group.

Summer gets home having been left completely devastated.

She stares at her reflection in her bedroom mirror, hating what she sees.

6. Tim lies to Sally

Sally offers to go with Tim to the doctors, but he says he’d rather go alone.

However, he doesn’t go in and later lies to Sally about what the doctor said.

7. Tyrone and Fiz grow closer

Tyrone gives Fiz a lift home and she’s pleased, later explaining to him she never had this problem when she lived on the street.

She offers to show him around the new house, and it’s clear the spark is still there.

Read more: What happened to Jez Quigley in Coronation Street

8. Jacob proves himself

Jacob secures a big sale, but lets Kirk take the credit.

However, will uncomfortable Kirk tell the truth?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.