Coronation Street SPOILERS: Leanne spots something worrying about Oliver

In next week's Coronation Street, Leanne notices something worrying about Oliver. Will everything be okay?

Oliver has been in and out of hospital over the last few weeks after having a series of seizures. Doctors told Oliver's parents Steve and Leanne that the toddler may have mitochondrial disease.

After the seizures, they were also told Oliver could have permanent brain damage. However he was recently given the green light to go home.

Oliver has been having seizures (Credit: ITV)

But in upcoming episodes, Leanne spots something isn't right with her son.

A worried Leanne shows Toyah a video of Oliver playing with his building bricks. She explains that he used to be able to build a tower but he appears to have regressed.

Fighting back her tears, Leanne resolves to do everything she can to help her little boy. Meanwhile Toyah worries about her sister.

What happens in this week's Coronation Street?

Leanne worries about his development (Credit: ITV)

This week, Oliver is brought home whilst Leanne, her boyfriend Nick and Steve await the toddler's test results.

But she's in denial and acts like everything is normal.

Both Nick and Steve offer to help But Leanne is determined to do it on her own.

Coronation Street: A storyline for Toyah

Recently Leanne actress Jane Danson has teased a huge storyline for Toyah. She revealed Toyah makes a decision that will also affect her sister.

There is also a story that opens up for Toyah.

A storyline opens up for Toyah (Credit: ITV)

She told TV times: "Oliver isn't Nick's biological child and he's reminded of that every day.

"He has to hide his tongue, but he's hurting, so there's another story that opens up for him, which ties into this.

She added: "There is also a story that opens up for Toyah, as she makes a huge decision about her life that also affects Leanne."

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

