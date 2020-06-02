Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

Coronation Street next week sees Yasmeen enter her plea hearing as she heads to court. But can Alya make her see who Geoff really is?

Elswhere, Sally's certainly starting to see her father-in-law's true colours, but what does this mean for her and Tim?

Also, Carla gets a blast from the past, and Dev's in debt.

All this and more in next week's Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Yasmeen in court

Yasmeen has her plea hearing and shocks Alya when she confesses some of the things Geoff did to her.

Alya begs her gran to plead not guilty, but Yasmeen is worried how Geoff will react.

WhenYasmeen appears in the dock, she enters her plea and tells the court she's not guilty.

Sitting in the gallery, Alya is delighted her gran is standing up for herself.

But back on the cobbles Geoff is furious. Has Yasmeen made things a whole lot worse?

2. Sally kicks Geoff out

Tim is told by Geoff they need to maintain a united front.

But Sally is growing increasingly convinced Geoff's story doesn't add up and she tells Tim Geoff has to move out.

With Geoff forced back to No.6, Tim feels awful.

However, when Eileen tells him she isn't sure about Geoff's story either, Tim gets to thinking.

Does he doubt his dad's innocence as well?

3. The net closes in on Gary

Gary uses as private investigator to track down Kelly's mum, Laura, to an address in Rochdale.

He promises to make sure Rick continues to pay her living expenses as long as she takes Kelly back home with her.

Gary later gets a shock when he finds out Laura and Kelly are moving to a flat on Inkerman Street.

How will he deal with his little problem being so close to home now?

4. Adam flirts with Laura

Meanwhile, Adam has been doing his own digging and he's intrigued when Kelly tells him Gary is the only person in touch with Rick.

When Adam sees Laura on the cobbles, he starts to flirt with her, trying to get information.

He removes his wedding ring and offers to buy her a coffee. Will Laura be swayed by his charm?

5. Carla gets a blast from the past

Carla gets a surprise when she finds out Scott worked with Johnny and knew her mum.

But her thoughts are later turned elsewhere when a young scally named Chelsey arrives.

Chelsey follows Carla to the toilet and tells her she knows her.

Who is this mystery woman? And how does Carla know her?

6. Dev's debt worsens

Dev is pleased to see Asha so happy after she took down Corey. He decides to celebrate her positive attitude with a takeaway treat.

But he's not being honest about how much he's struggling financially.

While everyone is tucking into their takeaway, Dev logs on to a quick loans website.

Are his debt problems far worse than he's letting on?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV

