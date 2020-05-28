Coronation Street's Beverley Callard 'visited on set by ghost of Deirdre Barlow'

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard believes she is visited on set by the spirit of her late friend and co-star Anne Kirkbride, who played Deirdre Barlow.

Anne, who played Deirdre from 1972 until 2014, sadly died of breast cancer in January 2015.

Deirdre died off-screen later in the year. Her friend and former cobbles resident Bev Unwin returned to deliver the news to her family.

Liz told cobbles residents about Deirdre's death (Credit: ITV)

But despite Anne's death, Beverley, who plays Liz McDonald, revealed she can still feel her presence.

Speaking to the Daily Star she said: "I had been doing quite a lot of filming at the Barlows' set and it's a weird feeling.

Deirdre died off-screen in 2015 (Credit: ITV)

"She was there in spirit, most definitely, her photos are on shelves and you can't go on the set without saying 'oh I hope you're here with me.'

She added: "I know she visits us."

Keeping her memory alive at Coronation Street

Beverley and Deirdre were close on and off-screen (Credit: ITV)

Beverley used to share a dressing room with Anne and made sure her name plaque remained after her death.

She added that when she departs the soap this year she hopes Anne's plaque will remain in the dressing room.

Coronation Street: Beverley Callard's exit

Last year it was announced that Beverley had decided to quit the soap. It was also revealed her final scenes would be airing this year.

Back in January, Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod revealed details of Liz's exit storyline.

Liz will be leaving this year (Credit: ITV)

He told the Metro: "Liz's exit is a long way off yet. But the idea is that it's a result of this story I'm hinting at for Steve and Tracy and the big clans at war in the story we are telling.

"It will arise from that and, at the moment - and again it's only the embryonic stages - the idea is that Liz is attempting to do something heroic for her son that will probably go slightly wrong in a way that it will corrupt her relationship with Steve and she'll have some making up to do.

Coronation Street recently kicked off Oliver's illness storyline (Credit: ITV)

"But ultimately determine she'll decide that the best place for her is not in Weatherfield because she and Steve are upsetting each other."

Will you be sad to see Liz go?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

