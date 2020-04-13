Coronation Street SPOILERS: Leanne finds out the truth behind Oliver's fit

In tonight's Coronation Street (Monday, April 13) Leanne finds out the truth behind Oliver's fit.

In a preview shared on Corrie's official Twitter account, Steve, Leanne and Nick return from the hospital with the little boy.

But as Steve says goodbye to his son, Billy and Summer approach and ask how Oliver is doing.

A relieved Leanne brings Oliver back from the hospital, but how will she react when she inadvertently discovers Steve had left him with Summer when he had his fit?



Leanne tells Billy that the doctors said the toddler probably overheated, causing a "febrile convulsion".

But she is shocked to learn that Summer was the one looking after Oliver when he had his fit, not Steve. Luckily, the teenager had recently taken her first aid course and was the one who put Oliver in the recovery position.

Oliver had a fit (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Leanne confronts Steve for lying about what really happened. But when she learns he went out to help his daughter Emma, she accuses him of making Oliver his last priority.

But is this the end of Oliver's illness, or is there something more going on?

What happens next?

Worried about his rights to seeing Oliver, Steve asks Imran for legal advice about access rights to his son.

However, with Toyah's connection to Leanne and Oliver, Imran is reluctant to get involved.

Leanne learns Oliver and a febrile convulsion (Credit: ITV)

Instead, Imran gives him the number for another solicitor, but it soon lands Steve in trouble.

Attempting to build bridges, Steve asks Leanne and Nick to come to Speed Daal with him and Tracy.

Whilst things seem to be going well at first, Steve accidentally drops the solicitor's business card.

Leanne is furious to hear Steve is considering getting legal advice (Credit: ITV)

Leanne demands to know what it's for and Steve is forced to come clean.

As the parents begin to argue over Oliver, Leanne is furious to learn Steve is seriously considering taking legal advice.

The next episode of Coronation Street airs tonight at 7.30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

Do you think Leanne is right to be angry with Steve?

